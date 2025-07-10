 Skip to content

If You Can Complete This 3-Move Test at 45, Your Body Moves Like Someone 20 Years Younger

Take this 3-move test to find out if your body moves like someone 20 years younger.
Avatar for Tyler Read
By
Published on July 10, 2025 | 8:00 AM

You don’t need a full physical to know how well your body holds up. Just three movements reveal more about your balance, strength, and mobility than most gym routines ever touch. If you’re 45 or older and can complete this test with control and confidence, your body’s performing like someone two decades younger.

As a coach, I use this test to uncover weak links before they turn into injuries. It shows whether your joints move freely, your muscles activate in sync, and your body responds under tension. It doesn’t take long, but it tells the truth. Most importantly, it sets a benchmark for how you move, not just how you lift.

You won’t need equipment or space. Just your body, your focus, and a few minutes of honest effort. Each movement in the test checks a different category of function, and completing all three shows your body stays strong, mobile, and sharp with age.

The Test: 3 Moves, One Goal. Real Movement

This sequence tests three pillars of athletic aging: mobility, balance, and core control. It targets the hips, shoulders, spine, and deep stabilizers all at once. Complete each movement slowly and with control, no rushing, no shortcuts. If you move cleanly through all three, your body’s holding up better than most 30-year-olds.

7 Strength Tests That Show Whether Your Body Is Still Young

Deep Bodyweight Squat Hold (30 seconds)

Muscular Athletic Fit Man in T-shirt and Shorts is Doing Squat Exercises at Home in His Spacious and Bright Living Room with Minimalistic Interior.
Shutterstock
  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly turned out.
  • Drop into a deep squat, hips below parallel, heels flat, chest tall.
  • Hold for 30 seconds without falling forward or letting your heels lift.

Single-Leg Stand Eyes Closed (10 seconds per leg)

A young sports couple doing exercises standing on one leg and balancing themselves with hands, in an autumn park.
Shutterstock
  • Stand on one foot with your opposite leg bent at 90 degrees.
  • Close your eyes and hold for 10 seconds without touching down or wobbling.
  • Repeat on the other leg.

This Simple Test Can Reveal How Fit You Really Are (No Equipment Needed)

Wall Shoulder Flexion Test (10 slow reps)

Wall Angels exercise, Woman workout fitness, aerobic and exercises.
Shutterstock
  • Stand with your back, head, and hips pressed against a wall, feet about six inches away.
  • Raise both arms straight overhead, keeping elbows straight and hands sliding along the wall.
  • Complete 10 slow, controlled reps without your lower back arching or ribs flaring.

How the Test Works

older man tired sitting on workout bench during workout
Shutterstock

Each move highlights a different aspect of how your body holds up under real-life stress. The deep squat tests hip mobility, ankle range, and postural strength. The single-leg balance drill locks in your stabilizers, checks ankle strength, and demands full-body control. The wall shoulder test reveals hidden stiffness through your spine, lats, and shoulders.

Together, they form a complete snapshot of how well your body moves, not just on gym days, but getting in and out of chairs, walking up stairs, carrying groceries, and staying injury-free. You’re not just checking performance. You’re checking movement longevity.

If You Can Complete This 3-Move Test at 60, Your Fitness Age Is 40

What Your Results Mean

Senior tired man checking pulse after workout. Old man measuring heart rate pulse on his neck and looking sport watch. Aged man times the pulsations at park.
Shutterstock

Crushed all three
You move better than most 30-year-olds. Your joints feel strong, flexible, and supported. That’s not luck, it’s the reward for moving well and moving often.

Struggled on one
You’ve got a strong base, but something’s lagging, likely tightness or instability in one joint. Focus your training to shore it up before it becomes a bigger issue.

Struggled on two or more
Your body’s asking for attention. Don’t panic, but don’t ignore it. Build back range, stability, and strength with focused mobility work and consistent training.

How to Improve Your Score

Full body of strong male athlete doing squats while training muscles stretching legs standing in chair pose during workout at gym
Shutterstock
  1. Squat Mobility Flow
    Spend 3–5 minutes each day in deep squat holds and hip-openers. Add heel lifts, side shifts, and reach-throughs to build comfort and control at the bottom. This builds joint freedom and reinforces balance through your feet.
  2. Standing Hip CARs (Controlled Articular Rotations)
    Balance on one leg, then draw slow, controlled circles with your opposite hip. This builds balance, core engagement, and smooth coordination in your hips.
  3. Wall Slides with Core Brace
    Stand against the wall, bracing your abs so your back stays flat. Slide your arms overhead slowly, reaching long and staying connected to the wall. You’ll improve shoulder mobility and build awareness of posture.

Practice these drills 3–4 times a week. Re-test every 2–3 weeks and track your progress. Better movement leads to better performance and fewer injuries.

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Young sporty man squatting or exercising on the beach during sunset. Athletic man doing fitness workout or training outdoors. Sports and healthy lifestyle. If You Can Complete This 3-Move Test at 45, Your Body Moves Like Someone 20 Years Younger. Cover

    Can You Pass This 3-Move Test After 45?

  • Senior woman with gray hair doing yoga exercise at home in front of a white wall, asana downward dog. 5 Daily Moves That Keep Your Body Strong and Flexible at 60 , cover

    5 Daily Moves To Stay Strong & Flexible at 60

  • Female Athlete Exercising with Dumbbells in the Gym. Strength Training. If You Can Do These 4 Moves, You're Stronger Than Most People Over 50. Cover

    4 Strength Moves That Prove You're Strong After 50

  • Woman exercising pilates in sunset. Teaser exercise. Strength Training vs. Pilates: Which Gets Better Results for Women Over 50? Cover

    Strength Training vs. Pilates: What Women Over 50 Should Do

  • Core body workout - fitness woman planking doing forearm one arm spiderman knee to elbow crunch plank. Young Asian Chinese adult girl on beach strength training as part of a healthy lifestyle. 4 Bodyweight Moves That Sculpt Your Body Better Than Gym Machines After 40. Cover

    4 Moves That Sculpt Better Than Machines

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.