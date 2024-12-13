Twinkies Maker Hostess Reveals Modern Logo and Packaging—Do You Like It?

The maker of Twinkies is getting a makeover. Hostess, the brand known for its red heart logo, just got a new font and more modern style in a new refreshed design. "This effort supports our commitments to modernize the brand while promoting the quality and taste that helps differentiate our products," Aundrea Graver, director of marketing at Hostess parent company J.M. Smucker Co. told Fast Company in a statement. "Our goal is to excite current fans and encourage new fans to engage with the brand."

Along with a cloud-shaped border, you'll find new photos of the iconic snacks.

"The new packaging will begin to roll out in January and will be reflected nationally across the entire portfolio, all packaging formats and in all distributions upon completion," said Graver, according to Food Business News.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Eating a Twinkie Does to Your Body, According to Science

Hostess is best known for Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Cupcakes, Donettes, HoHos, SnoBalls, Zingers and Fruit Pies, and also sells Baby Bundts, Kazbars, and Meltamors, as well as other pastry treats like cinnamon buns. The old branding incarnation has the Hostess name in a red oval, with the heart popping out of the top, as seen in this mystery flavor box of Twinkies:

Every Hostess product will be touched by the new look. "We have revamped the way we present the Hostess brand and our sub-brands with this update," Graver went on. "In addition to the logo, the packaging redesign includes updated photography to better reflect the product quality, more appetizing descriptions to celebrate what makes each snack unique, and the introduction of stylized typography and a dedicated color scheme to offer a more modern look and feel."

She added: "One of my favorite aspects of the work are the subtle 'easter eggs' embedded in how we present the product brands. We wanted to leverage the inherent strength of the Hostess parent brand while celebrating what makes each of our sweet baked snacks distinct, and we did just that."

The revamp will be supported by a big ad campaign in 2025. What do you think of the new design?