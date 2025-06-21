7 Hot Drinks From Chain Restaurants That Melt Belly Fat

The majority of hot drinks at chain restaurants are loaded with sugar and fat. However, some options can help you melt body fat, according to an expert. Eat This, Not That! consulted Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, and asked her if any hot drinks can melt belly fat. “These drinks won’t ‘melt fat’ on their own, but they can support metabolism, digestion, appetite control, and inflammation reduction, all of which contribute to fat loss over time,” she says.

Green Tea Available at Starbucks, Peet’s or Wherever Hot Drinks are Sold

What is the first drink you can order almost anywhere that will help you burn body fat? Green tea. “Contains EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a compound that may boost fat oxidation and metabolism,” says Collingwood. “It’s also naturally low in calories and a mild appetite suppressant.” If you are at home, just seep a green tea bag in hot water.

Black Coffee (no sugar or cream) Available at Starbucks, Peet’s or Wherever Hot Drinks are Sold

Another no-fail hot drink that can help you melt body fat is black coffee, which is readily available at restaurants and coffee shops. “Caffeine can temporarily increase metabolic rate and fat-burning,” explains Collingwood. However, there is a caveat: “Avoid late-day intake to protect sleep, which is essential for weight regulation,” she says.

Ginger “Tea” at Pura Vida and Other Healthy Restaurants

If you want to enjoy a spicy, gut-boosting beverage, sip on some ginger tea, available at Pura Vida and other health-food restaurants. “Anti-inflammatory and may help suppress appetite and improve digestion,” says Collingwood. You can also buy it bagged or make your own with fresh ginger. “Steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 5–10 minutes,” she says.

Cinnamon Tea at Hobee’s

Another healthy tea you can enjoy at a restaurant or make at home? Cinnamon tea. “May help balance blood sugar levels and curb sugar cravings,” says Collingwood. Hobee’s sells Cinnamon Orange Tea (Regular and Decaf) in bags, or you can make your own with store-bought cinnamon sticks. “Steep cinnamon sticks in hot water or sprinkle ground cinnamon in green or black tea,” says Collingwood.

Matcha Green Tea Available at Caribou Coffee, Peet’s, Starbucks and Many Others

Another great body fat-melting hot drink? Matcha green tea, which you can get at most coffee chains, including Caribou Coffee, Peet’s, and Starbucks. “Higher in antioxidants and caffeine than regular green tea, giving it an extra fat-burning edge,” says Collingwood. You can also make your own at home. “Whisk matcha powder into hot water or a low-calorie milk alternative,” she suggests.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Turmeric Tea (Golden Milk) at Carrot Express and Others

Turmeric Tea is another healthy, body fat-melting drink. You can get it at Carrot Express, Whole Foods, and other health-oriented chains and tea stores. “Anti-inflammatory benefits from curcumin may support weight loss and gut health. If you want to make your own, mix unsweetened almond milk, turmeric, black pepper, and ginger together.

Warm Lemon Water Available Pretty Much Anywhere

One drink you can get at almost any restaurant or even fast food joint? Hot water with lemon. “May aid digestion and hydration, which can reduce bloat,” says Collingwood. If you want to make it at home, she recommends adding a pinch of cayenne pepper for a metabolism kick.