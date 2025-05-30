11 Hot New Costco Finds Shoppers Love Right Now

Costco has many staple items, including $5 rotisserie chicken, essentials like eggs and milk, and fresh produce. However, on occasion, Costco gets some seriously hot items. This can be in the form of deep discounts on luxury goods, exciting new food products, or limited edition products that are only available for a short time. As someone who writes about the warehouse daily, I am kept in the loop about all the most sought-after products. Here are the 11 items I recommend you grab before they are gone.

Real Good Foods American Angust Beef Tallow

Beef tallow is one of the buzziest products at the moment. Beat Down BBQ recommends this tub of Real Good Foods American Angus Beef Tallow. “Perfect for high-heat cooking, crispy potatoes, searing steaks, or next-level roasted veggies,” they write. “I can’t wait to buy this,” writes one shopper.

Mango Dole Whip

Dole Whip is one of the hottest summer items, especially with Disney fans who eat it up all over Disney World. Costco Deals recently shared some new items, including Mango Dole Whip, an updated version of the classic Dole Whip sold at Disney World. “@dolesunshine new!! Mango dole whip,” she wrote.

Mamba Beach Sticks

I love limited edition candy, including the new Mamba Beach Sticks, now at warehouses for a limited time. “Available at Costco only for a limited time while supplies last! Only $9.89 for this huge bag of deliciousness! Mamba fruit chews are a delicious fruity treat with long-lasting fruit flavor!” Costco Deals shared. The bag comes with strawberry, banana, orange, and lemonade flavors. “My fav dye free candy,” a follower commented.

Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes

Eating with Rich recently spotted a new Fruit Riot product in the freezer section for $10.99. “@fruitriot just dropped at @costco and it’s fire! 3 flavors in one bag for $10.99! Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime, and Green Apple. Mixed Berry got me hooked,” they wrote.

Mini Floral Centerpieces

Graduation and end-of-school-year parties are about to dominate. This set of Mini Floral Centerpieces features nine growers’ choice mini arrangements for $114.99, including shipping and handling. Choose your arrival date and write out a gift message at checkout.

Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are the perfect summer indulgence for yourself or to feed a party. Right now, there is a great deal on a 20-count box, which comes with a total of five pounds of vacuum-sealed and individually wrapped premium blue crab meat crab cakes, ready to defrost and pan-sear or grill. Take $50 off for $149.99, including UPS 2nd day air shipping through May 31.

Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough just arrived at Costco! “With 6lbs of cookie dough, you can make about 72 delicious chocolate chunk cookies! Just $18.49,” Costco Buys shared this week. “They are awesome! I make them at Christmas time and mix them with homemade cookies – no one knows they aren’t mine – even though they are perfectly shaped,” a follower commented.

Bond No.9 Perfume

When Costco lands exclusive beauty products, they sell out fast. Bond No.9, one of the most luxurious fragrance brands in the world, is on the Costco website. A 3.4-ounce Bond No.9 Queens Eau de Parfum bottle sells for $322.99, a great deal considering a slightly smaller 3.3-ounce bottle retails for almost $100 more, $420, at Bloomingdale’s. Costco is also selling the exact size of Bond No.9 Governor’s Island for the same price, which retails for even more ($450) at other stores.

Costco Buckets

Costo buckets are going viral, and I am here for it. These multi-functioning buckets are perfect for gardening, pool stuff, paint, or just for show. “These buckets went viral at Lowe’s and Home Depot! Now Costco has joined the fam! We need mini buckets next! 🤣 Who’s getting one? 3 pack for $9.99!” writes Costco Deals.

Disneyland Tickets

“Costco’s discounted Disneyland tickets are on sale TODAY & the offer includes park hopping, lightning lane, & a $30 food credit,” Thrifty Disney Gal revealed in a viral post. The $449.99 bundle includes a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket, Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and a $30 Disney Dining gift card – saving you a minimum of $90 plus the $40 dining card. The ticket is valid May 20, 2025, through December 19, 2025.

Suja Organic Ginger Love

I’m a big fan of Suja Organic juices. Now for a limited time Suja Organic Ginger Love is at Costco. “This refreshing ginger tonic is lemony with a kick…I’m obsessed! Ginger Love™ blends organic lemon, ginger, pineapple, and cayenne for the PERFECT balance of sweet & heat! 😋 Plus it’s an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C and 1 billion CFU of probiotics! 🙌🏻 With just 15 calories, no added sugar, and all of the benefits, Suja Organic Ginger Love™ makes EVERY sip count!” writes Costco Buys.