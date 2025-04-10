Hot Pockets Just Dropped 2 Wild New Flavors With Hidden Valley Ranch

Hot Pockets and Hidden Valley Ranch just teamed up for a very tasty collaboration: Meet the new Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers sandwiches, two delicious Hot Pocket sandwiches with an irresistible ranch twist. Fans can choose between the Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Pepperoni, where smokey, spicy pepperoni is balanced out with creamy, zesty Hidden Valley sauce with a ranch-seasoned crust. Or you can enjoy the Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Buffalo Style Chicken, which is also a ranch-seasoned crust filled with chicken topped with Hidden Valley® Buffalo Style ranch sauce.

Both Hot Pockets x Hidden Valley Ranch varieties are now available nationwide for the suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4 count box (prices will vary by retailer and location, so check your local stores).

Fans are already raving about the new Hot Pockets flavors on social media. "Got a couple packs last Friday, the Buffalo (Ranch Lovers) and the Pepperoni (Ranch Lovers) are both extremely tasty. 10/10 will buy again," one happy shopper commented on the Hot Pockets Facebook post announcing the new products. "You have my full attention," another said.

The new Hot Pockets partnership is just the latest fun collaboration for Hidden Valley, which partnered up with DiGiorno recently to release two new "ranchified" pizzas: The limited-edition DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza, which features a spicy buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce topped with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and jalapeños on a thin crust sprinkled with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. The second is the DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch STUFFED Crust Pizza, a twist on the fan-favorite pizza loaded with grilled white meat chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and creamy ranch sauce on Hidden Valley Ranch-seasoned bacon and cheese stuffed crust.

Hidden Valley also just launched seven delicious new sauces: Blue Cheese Ranch (perfect for wings), Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch, Cilantro Lime Ranch (ideal for elevating nachos and tacos), Cracked Pepper Ranch which is perfect for giving salads or grain bowls a kick, Sweet BBQ Ranch (a perfect sweet and smoky ranch for BBQ and fried chicken) Garlic Ranch Seasoning, and for those who like some heat, the Creamy Jalapeno Ranch Seasoning.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hidden Valley is clearly not content to rest on its laurels when it comes to developing yummy new creations. "Our newest flavor creations are all about pushing the boundaries and delivering that irresistible, crave-worthy ranch flavor people love, but with a unique twist," Hidden Valley's Marketing Director CC Ciafone says.

Fans love the brand, which has become the benchmark for ranchified goodness in the U.S. "Get the Hidden Valley ranch dressing or dip dried mix (powder). Add it to 16 oz of sour cream. Refrigerate for a couple hours or so. It is the BEST! And probably cheapest. At first I was skeptical using sour cream but I tried it and it's great!" one Redditor recommended. "I like Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch. It never fails," another agreed.