America Just Voted These Their Favorite Fast-Food Fries and You’ll Be Shocked

This fry ranking is stirring up serious controversy with fast-food fans.
Published on June 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM

McDonald’s fries are a controversial topic at the best of times—depending on who you ask, they are either the best fries or the absolute worst, they used to be amazing but they’re not anymore, and so on. I’m going to go on the record and say I love the fries but only when they’re piping hot—even a little bit of time changes them from savory to soggy (again, some people actually like the sogginess).

A new nationwide study conducted by Seating Masters analyzed more than 40,000 Yelp reviews mentioning fries across 21 major fast-food chains, reports WWLP. McDonald’s fries totally bombed in the rankings (KFC came in last place), but the first-place winner is going to cause a LOT of dissent. Here’s why.

Chick-fil-A

Chickfila waffle potato fries
Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A comes in at number 5 (KFC, McDonald’s, Burger King, Church’s Chicken, and Popeyes all round out the bottom five for worst fast-food fries). Chick-fil-A recently changed the recipe for its Waffle Potato Fries and customers are not happy. “They ruined the waffle fries! Why? Why? Why? Something that was so good and they ruined it!” one unhappy Redditor complained.

Bojangles

Bojangles

Bojangles comes in at number 4. Customers have complained about the declining quality of the fries for a while now. “Fries are ALWAYS lukewarm,” one Redditor said. My husband says either he gets barely any seasoning or drenched in seasoning. Nothing worse than lukewarm fries and poor seasoning!” another complained.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers makes a respectable showing at number 3: Some customers love the fact that Freddy’s fries are shoestring-style, others aren’t so crazy about them. “Freddy’s is the best drive through burger and their fries are ACTUALLY good,” one Redditor said. “I like their fries. They’ve never been greasy or over salted anytime I’ve had them,” another commented.

Shake Shack

shake shack fries
Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s crinkle-cut fries come in at number 2 in the study: Customers love the quality and taste, not so much the high price point. “I tried a couple of burgers, but they’re just kind of scant for what you pay. The fries are top-tier, but the burgers ain’t worth it, IMHO,” one said.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out

And the winner is… In-N-Out? This is the very definition of a surprise upset! I personally love In-N-Out fries but there’s no denying ranking them number one is a controversial result—even hardcore In-N-Out fans agree the burgers are top-tier but the fries are not it. “The simple answer is because most people don’t like the taste of potatoes. Our fries are literally just diced potatoes fried in 100% sunflower seed oil, with some added salt and pepper. Nothing more nothing less. If you like the taste of potatoes you will like our fries,” one Redditor explained.

And there you have it.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
