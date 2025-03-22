7 Best Fast Food Fries Ranked by How Much Diners Love Them

America loves French fries—what's not to love? A fast food meal without a side of fries seems unnatural and incomplete. Fries are amazing! But… Some are definitely better than others. I analyzed 200+ comments on a thread from r/fastfood about where to find the best fast food fries in the U.S., focusing on factors such as crispiness vs sogginess, taste, aftertaste, consistency, seasoning, the frequency and enthusiasm with which certain fries were mentioned, and of course, overall deliciousness. The results are interesting to say the least—there are some interesting contenders that made the list. Here are the seven best fast food fries ranked by how much shoppers love them.

Five Guys Fries

Those who love the fresh-cut Five Guys fries cooked in peanut oil really love them—but the biggest issue seems to be inconsistency in terms of quality. "Five Guys is my number one then Arby's curly, then Mcdonalds," one discerning French fry fan shared. "I don't count Five Guys as fast food but their fries are usually very good for fast casual," another commented. Special mention is made for the Cajun style fries, which are freshly made boardwalk-style fries cooked in peanut oil and showered with a heavy dose of Cajun spice.

Arby's Curly Fries

One of the most polarizing contenders, the Arby's Curly Fries are well-seasoned and go well with sauces, but can be overcooked and therefore too crunchy with a strange aftertaste. "I wouldn't say the Arby's curly fries are bad, but I can definitely feel/taste the difference in the oil versus Jack In The Box's curly fries, which are quite similar in terms of the potato stock. Personally I prefer Jack's, but they're close and it's very subjective," one Redditor shared.

Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries

Coming in at number 5, Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries are praised for saltiness and size and criticized for sogginess and inconsistent portion sizes. "Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, and Checkers are great," another confirmed. Another made a rather salty comment about how the Chick-fil-A fries are only good for getting as much sauce in as possible.

Wendy's Fries

Wendy's fries are considered a solid option but rather hit-or-miss with consistency and quality. Fans love the salty flavor, not so much the sogginess when they aren't super-fresh. "They seem so much more dry now," one critical Redditor said. "Occasionally I get a batch that's good but usually they taste like they've been under the lamp too long, even when they're busy and I know they're fresh."

McDonald's Fries

Love it or hate it, McDonald's is still the gold standard when it comes to fast food fries—but they absolutely must be fresh. "McDonalds are amazing if you get them fresh cooked and eat them immediately but it doesn't happen very often nowadays most of the time they are like giant potato sticks. The best not on the list are wingstop cheese fries though they blow everything else out of the water," one Redditor said. "Few things beat freshly fried and salted McDonald's French fries with their sprite. Heavenly," another agreed.

Popeyes Cajun Fries

Popeyes Cajun Fries came very close to hitting the top spot, with fans raving about the perfect crispiness and bold flavor of the fries. "Assuming they're fresh and not soggy yet, Popeye's and Rally's fries are 1A/1B," one Redditor said. "I've never had Rally's, so I'd put them at the top of this list," another responded.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rally's, Checkers Fries

We have a winner! Rally's/Checkers famous Seasoned Fries are the best fast food fries you can get, fans say, who love the crispy texture and unique taste. Some love the seasoning, others think it's too much. "I was going to be mad that Chick-fil-A was so high, and that Wendy's wasn't a bit higher.. but Checker's is #1 and that is the correct answer," one happy Redditor stated. "They got it right with #1. Rally's is by far the best fry out there," another confirmed.