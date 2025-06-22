If You Recognize All 7 of These Snacks, You Grew Up in the ’90s

As someone who identifies as a nineties kid, it’s almost impossible to fathom that 1995 was 30 years ago. That basically means that 1995 is to 2025 what 1965 was to 1995, and that, well, I’m old. I can talk for hours about everything from the nineties, including music, fashion, television, movies, and, of course, food. There is serious nostalgia surrounding the food and drinks of the decade, and snacks are at the center of it. Here are 7 snacks you will recognize if you grew up in the ’90s. What was your favorite?

SnackWells

SnackWell’s line of fat-free and low-fat products was part of the fat phobia food craze of the 1990s. The Nabisco brand launched in 1992 and was later sold to Back to Nature Foods. Popular flavors included devil’s food cake, creme, and shortbread. One Redditor loved the mini chocolate chip cookies. “They used to come in a bag and they were delicious,” they wrote.

Wow Chips

Lay’s introduced Wow Chips in 1998, a fat-free version of popular high-calorie and fatty chips, including Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos, and Tostitos. Launched at the height of the fat-free craze, the chips initially became bestsellers, with $400 million in sales during their first year. However, the adverse side effects, which included, “abdominal cramping, diarrhea, fecal incontinence [“anal leakage”], and other gastrointestinal symptoms” – all caued by the ingredient Olestra – scared many away from the too-good-to-be-true snack. By 2000, sales dropped to $200 million. While the products waned in popularity, they stayed on the market until 2016.

PB Crisps

PB Crisps had such a fan following that there is an entire website devoted to bringing them back. “PB Crisps were an utterly delectable mid-90s snack food. After being discontinued for many years, there still isn’t a comparable snack. Because these snacks were one-of-a-kind, PB Crisp lovers are urging Planters to bring them back,” read the website. “I loved those,” one person writes on Reddit. “This is the answer. They were so good. I’ve never understood why they even went away,” another agrees.

Kudos

Kudos were milk chocolate granola cereal bars produced by Mars, Incorporated as a healthier alternative to candy bars. Nutty Fudge, Chocolate Chip, and Peanut Butter were launched in 1986, with flavors like Snickers, M&M’s, and Dove chocolate later added to the roster. “God these were so good,” writes one Redditor.

Shark Bites

Shark Bites were a popular gummy snack, especially in school lunches. “I remember I could eat a whole box of these in one sitting. This is missing the white shark though like others are saying lol,” one person says. “The flavours of these were so unique!” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Teddy Grahams

Teddy Grahams were another popular lunchtime snack. “These were my FAVORITE back then! I remembered not really liking the sprinkles that much because they were too crunchy and got stuck in my teeth but the chocolate and graham cracker part was so addicting. And the skateboarding bear made me feel so cool holding the box! He felt like my bro haha,” one person writes on Reddit about Teddy Grahams Dizzy Grizzlies.

Yogos

Yogos were another crowd-pleaser, discontinued in 2010. “Those were my favorite smack of all time when I was little! I miss them,” one person writes. “My mom never let me have them because they were unhealthy (which, ok sure they totally were but who cares when you’re a kid!)” one person reminisced. “These were some of my favorite snacks, and I was torn when they discontinued them. Same with strawberry whoppers. Last night I found Yoggies at Costco, and they are very comparable to Yogos, and I love them so much. They are also healthy because they’re full of probiotics,” a third chimed in.