Igloo Cooler Recall Hits Costco and Target Over Serious Injury Risk

If you own an Igloo 90-quart rolling cooler, you might be in for a chilling surprise—and not the good kind. More than one million of these popular coolers have been recalled due to a serious defect that could lead to painful injuries, including fingertip amputations. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an urgent warning after multiple reports of the coolers' latches snapping shut unexpectedly, crushing fingers in the process.

Sold at major retailers like Costco, Target, and Amazon, the recalled coolers pose an unexpected hazard for consumers. If you have one at home, it's time to check your model number. The recall covers Igloo 90-quart rolling coolers sold between 2014 and 2019. You'll find the model number inside the lid or on the bottom of the cooler. Igloo is offering a free latch replacement kit, and consumers should stop using the coolers immediately.

This is just one of several recent recalls that could impact your household. In addition to the Igloo cooler recall, there are safety concerns surrounding LG and Wolf kitchen appliances. Here's what you need to know:

Igloo Coolers Recalled for Amputation Risk

The recall affects over one million Igloo 90-quart rolling coolers, which were sold nationwide from 2014 through 2019. The hazard stems from the cooler's latch, which can close with unexpected force, leading to serious injuries. So far, at least three people have reported fingertip amputations. Owners should immediately stop using the cooler and request a free latch replacement from Igloo.

LG Electric Ranges Could Pose Fire Hazard

LG has recalled several models of its electric ranges due to a fire risk. According to the CPSC, faulty wiring in the range's heating elements can cause overheating, potentially leading to fires. These ranges were sold at major appliance retailers from June 2023 to October 2024.

To identify if your LG range is affected, look for the model and serial number printed on the inside of the oven door or on the back panel of the appliance. Owners should contact LG for a free in-home repair and avoid using the oven's bake and broil functions until the issue is resolved.

Wolf Dual Fuel Ranges Recalled for Burn Risk

High-end appliance brand Wolf is recalling certain dual fuel ranges with infrared griddles. The issue? A gas leak in the griddle's burner can cause uncontrolled flames, increasing the risk of burns and kitchen fires. These premium ranges were sold between August 2021 and September 2024 at luxury appliance stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To verify if your Wolf range is included in the recall, check the model and serial number located inside the oven door frame or on the underside of the control panel. Affected consumers should stop using the griddle function and schedule a free in-home repair from Wolf. Here's the full notice.

Tuna Recall Hits Costco, Trader Joe's, and More Over Botulism Risk

A nationwide recall has been issued for canned tuna products sold under Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's due to a serious botulism risk. The issue stems from a manufacturing defect in the pull-tab lid that could allow dangerous bacteria, including Clostridium botulinum, to grow. While no illnesses have been reported, consumers are urged to check their pantries and discard any affected cans. The recalled products were sold at major retailers like Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and Safeway. Affected consumers can return the cans for a full refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a replacement. Botulism can cause severe illness, including paralysis and respiratory failure, so do not consume any recalled products, even if they appear normal.

What You Should Do If You Own a Recalled Product

If you own any of these recalled products, check the manufacturer's website or the CPSC recall page for details on model numbers and next steps. Most companies are offering free repairs or replacements, so don't delay in securing a fix. Continuing to use these defective items could result in serious injury or property damage. As recalls continue to emerge, it's always a good idea to register your appliances and regularly check for safety alerts. Keeping up with product recalls can help you and your family stay safe from unexpected hazards.