6 Seafood Chains With the Best “Popcorn Shrimp” Buckets for Under $15

These seafood chains offer the best popcorn shrimp deals for a budget friendly meal.

Popcorn shrimp is a tasty, deep-fried seafood staple that’s perfect both as an appetizer and, assuming it’s served with sides, as a main meal. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, these shrimp fritters are usually served with sauces such as marinara or tartar sauce, and sometimes spicy mayo. Crunchy and addictive, this shrimp is loved by children and adults alike: Here are six seafood chains with the best popcorn shrimp buckets and baskets under $15.

Long John Silver’s

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Long John Silver’s has a Popcorn Shrimp Basket for $8.59, accompanied by your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. There’s also a Fish & Shrimp Platter for $13.29, which includes two pieces of Alaska pollock paired with six pieces of crispy battered shrimp. This platter comes with two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies.

Shrimp Basket

The Popcorn Shrimp Lunch Basket at Shrimp Basket contains shrimp hand-breaded to order and lightly fried, with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, a corn fritter, and French fries. Diners can also get a half-pound of Shrimp Cooked Your Way for $13.00: Tail-on shrimp grilled, steamed, fried, blackened, or cajun.

Red Lobster

The Popcorn Shrimp at Red Lobster is $12.99 for bite-sized shrimp crisped until golden brown and served with cocktail sauce. Those who like a little more heat will appreciate the Crispy Dragon Shrimp for $13.99. This dish is made from crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chili sauce.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Popcorn Shrimp & Fish Meal is $10.19 for a filling basket of food: Two Batter Dipped Fish fillets served with a hearty helping of Popcorn Shrimp, hush puppies, and your choice of two classic sides. Some locations have Butterfly Shrimp instead.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has Popcorn Shrimp for $10.99 on the kids menu that comes with one side, like apple sauce or French Fries. There’s also a Shrimper’s Net Catch for those who want something lighter: Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp steamed in Beer for $18.99.

The Kickin’ Crab

The Popcorn Shrimp n’ Fries at The Kickin’ Crab is $13.75 for Fried shrimp and Cajun fries served with cocktail sauce. There’s also a Fried Shrimp n’ Fries plate for slightly more—six for $14.95. The Shrimp Bites are another excellent option: Cajun marinated grilled shrimp served on tortilla scoop chips topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sriracha.