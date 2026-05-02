5 Restaurant Chains for the Best Shrimp and Grits, According to Chefs

Chefs share top restaurant chains serving standout shrimp and grits.

Shrimp and grits have become a standout beyond their Southern roots, thanks to their rich mix of creamy grits and savory, flavor-packed shrimp. Once a humble staple across the South, the dish is now a menu favorite nationwide, appearing from casual spots to chef-driven restaurants. Its balance of comfort and bold flavor makes it especially appealing when dining out. To help you find the best versions, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share five restaurant chains that serve shrimp and grits worth ordering.

South City Kitchen

South City Kitchen is a small regional chain in Georgia that serves an unforgettable bowl of shrimp and grits, according to Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “South City Kitchen’s shrimp and marsh hen grits stand out for its refined Southern execution—creamy stone-ground grits, well-seasoned shrimp, and a rich sauce that delivers depth without overpowering the dish,” he says. “What makes it memorable is the balance of comfort and technique; it feels rooted in tradition but elevated in a chef-driven way.”

Toast on Lenox

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Toast on Lenox is another must-try Georgia spot that has a delicious twist on the classic. The dish includes pimento cheese grits, creole sauce, chicken sausage, diced tomato, green onion confetti, and Chef Morgan says it’s exceptional. “Toast on Lenox does shrimp and grits with bold Southern flavor and brunch-driven indulgence,” he says. “The dish stands out for creamy grits, well-seasoned shrimp, and a rich sauce that brings comfort and depth.” According to Chef Morgan, “What makes it special to me is the balance of soulful flavor, strong presentation, and the kind of elevated brunch execution chefs appreciate.”

Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk is an upscale winery and restaurant chain with locations across the U.S. that delivers a full experience—wine tasting, elevated casual dining, and a social atmosphere—all in one place. Shrimp and grits is not a core, always-available signature dish chainwide, but it does show up in some locations or seasonal/menu rotations in similar forms. “Cooper’s Hawk does a fun version where they wrap shrimp in bacon and serve it sautéed in a tequila butter, tomato sauce- while not technically shrimp & ‘grits’, it tastes a lot like it in a super elevated way,” says Erica Holland-Toll, chef and culinary director at The Culinary Edge.

First Watch

Known for its upgraded brunch menu with elevated classics, First Watch sometimes offers shrimp and grits, and Chef Erica says they’re a must-have. “They make such delicious modern interpretations of this classic dish, the andouille sausage and roasted tomatoes on cheddar grits are divine, especially when you add poached eggs,” she says.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe is beloved for its mix of Southern comfort, creative brunch dishes, and a social, weekend-friendly vibe. It’s not just basic eggs and toast—it’s designed to feel like a more indulgent, “going out” brunch experience. The Shrimp’ N Grits features Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage, sautéed with red peppers and onions in a spicy low-country reduction, over creamy cheese grits, according to the site. It’s also served with garlic bread and a lemon. “The dish is consistent, the shrimp are usually cooked well, and the grits stay creamy instead of turning heavy,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.