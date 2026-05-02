5 Best Family-Friendly Restaurant Chains, According to Chefs

Chefs share top restaurant chains that work well for families.

When you’re dining out with the whole family, the right restaurant can make all the difference—especially when you need a place that works for picky eaters, varied budgets and quick service without sacrificing quality. There are a ton of chain restaurants, but according to chefs, these five spots are the top picks for family-friendly dining.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is a budget-friendly, family-style Italian chain that is fun for larger groups. The portions are huge, the food is delicious, and you get a lot of bang for your buck. “The food comes out on bountiful platters, and they have all the Italian-American classics,” says Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. “On top of tasty food, they have a fun astrosphere with the walls covered in photos and knick-knacks reminiscent of an old-time basement.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Steak dinners are not cheap–especially these days as the price of food soars. But LongHorn Steakhouse has great meals for the money. “The steaks are well-seasoned and generally very tender,” says Chef Kelly. “The seafood and non-steak entrees are also very good, so it is a good place to please the whole group. Aside from good steaks, they serve sides that are also tasty, such as buttery mashed potatoes and creamy mac and cheese.” She adds, “The appetizers are hearty and good for sharing, and – big bonus – they have friendly service! Dollar for dollar, this is a great place to get a steak!”

IHOP

IHOP is a family-friendly chain thanks to its broad, approachable menu, all-day breakfast, and kid-sized options, making it easy to please both children and adults. Its casual atmosphere, affordable pricing and reliable service also make dining out with a group feel simple and stress-free. “For the kids, there is a special menu that has fun meals like Happy Face Pancakes or classic Kraft Mac and Cheese,” says Chef Kelly. “There is also a 55+ Menu with lighter meals for lighter appetites. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available all day, so everyone can get what they like!

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse delivers a crowd-pleasing menu of steaks, burgers, and sides, along with a dedicated kids’ menu that doesn’t break the bank. Its lively, casual atmosphere, generous portions, and reasonable prices also make it a comfortable, value-driven choice for families. Chef Kelly loves the chain for its free craveable rolls, cinnamon butter and lively vibe. “Texas Roadhouse is a great family steakhouse that offers a fun atmosphere along with tasty food,” she says. “Options for all ages make this a great spot for kids, and it is not going to break the bank to have a fun steak dinner out!” Chef Kelly adds, “Steaks are wet marinated and pack a lot of flavor, but if you like a crisp side salad, they make one of the best with fresh-made dressings!”

Rockfish Seafood Grill

For seafood lovers, Rockfish Seafood Grill is the spot to go for a family outing, according to Chef Kelly. “The grilled shrimp are some of the best, and come with a variety of seasonings and sides, but you can also enjoy grilled fish, seafood salads, and boils,” she says. “Some stand-out dishes include the Chargrilled Oysters served with grilled bread and the Roasted Jalapeno Cream Soup, which is rich and gently spicy. This is a great spot for a family weeknight dinner.”