6 Popular Steakhouses Serving the Best Butcher-Cut Sirloin and Loaded Potatoes

Six popular steakhouses serving top sirloin with loaded baked potatoes.

If you want the freshest and most delicious steak ever, go to a steakhouse that has an in-house butcher who cuts meat daily or even to order. That way, even if you order the least expensive steak on the menu, generally a top sirloin, you are ensured the highest value and quality. Where can you get the best butcher-cut top sirloin paired with loaded potatoes? Here are 6 popular steakhouses serving the duo.

Texas Roadhouse

At Texas Roadhouse, two of the highest value items on the menu are the 8oz or 11oz Sirloin, each hand-cut daily in-house. And, you can’t go wrong with the loaded potato side, famous for its generous bacon-to-sour-cream ratio, cheddar cheese, and loads of butter. One Redditor claims it is “a culinary masterpiece that perfectly balances simplicity and indulgence.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Renegade Sirloin is a thick “center-cut” steak seasoned with a signature Prairie Dust rub, which comes with two sides for $19.29. And, the loaded baked potato, a traditional take on the classic, is the most popular option. It is a crispy and salty-on-the-outside, velvety-smooth-on-the-inside spud topped with aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, butter, sour cream, and a sprinkling of green onions.

Saltgrass Steak House

The Wagon Boss Top Sirloin at Salgrass Steak House is topped with garlic butter. Like all the steaks, it is cooked over an open campfire and chargrilled to perfection. “The menu captures the flavor of the open campfire, featuring Certified Angus Beef® steaks that sizzle alone, or with a choice of toppings,” the chain says. “Each steak is topped with fresh garlic butter and seasoned with the original Saltgrass-7 steak spice for mouthwatering flavor.” It can be served with a “range-sized” potato loaded with cheddar, bacon, and chives.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Over at Black Angus, you can enjoy a classic steakhouse with great sirloin steak. The 6-ounce top sirloin meal is just $19.99, which includes two classic sides. Or, you can opt for a 12-ounce sirloin for $27.99. And, the massive loaded baked potato is a high-value side featuring a large, crispy-skinned russet potato filled with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and chives

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s Center Cut Sirloin is a popular and affordable steak. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides for $17.99. “The sirloin is the most popular, it’s a very lean steak,” one Redditor says. “Overall I’d say the sirloin is the best now,” another adds. The Aussie-style loaded baked potato is one of the brand’s most popular sides, salted and crispy on the outside and generously stuffed with cheese, green onions, sour cream, and crispy bacon bits.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Over at Logan’s Roadhouse, The Logan: A 12oz signature sirloin grilled over mesquite wood is a fan favorite. One Facebook reviewer ordered the sirloin medium rare, and it was “cooked to order and a good medium rare. That good steakhouse flavor in the steak and tender, very satisfied.” One of the most popular sides? The Loaded Baked Potato with all the fixings and extra melted cheese.