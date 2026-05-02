Every Texas Roadhouse Chicken Dish at Ranked From Worst to Best

Ranking Texas Roadhouse chicken dishes based on flavor, juiciness, and texture.

Texas Roadhouse continues to impress diners with their consistent quality and fair pricing in an otherwise stressful economy. Of course, they’re known for their steaks and the famous blooming onion appetizer, but among their menu options are a variety of chicken dishes that are surprisingly called out quite a bit in positive reviews. You might not think picking chicken over steak is something you would do, but hey, if it’s juicy enough, delicious, and packed full of protein, it’s worth giving it a try. Here are the chicken dishes at Texas roadhouse ranked from worst to best.

Herb-Crusted Chicken

About 260 calories

I was excited to try the Herb-Crusted Chicken because I read reviews about it being tasty, but this ended up being my least favorite. It looked the least promising right away, and felt a little tough cutting into it. Surprisingly, though, it tasted better than it looked. It’s still not as juicy as I’d like, but it’s more flavorful than expected, especially with the charred lemon adding a bit of bright citrus flavor. That said, it’s not something I’d go out of my way to order again.

Smothered Chicken

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About 330 calories

The Smothered Chicken topped with onions, mushrooms, and jack cheese looked promising, but apparently looks can be deceiving. This one had potential, but it ended up being dry. Without sauce, it just doesn’t quite hit the same way as the others. The chicken itself is decent, but it really needs something extra. Dipping it in gravy I had from a side of mashed potatoes and brown gravy helped (there’s an option when ordering to add brown or cream gravy instead of the cheese), but even then, it still falls short compared to the others.

Chicken Critters

About 480 calories

Chicken Critters is essentially their version of chicken tenders, with a variety of sauces to choose from for dipping. I chose barbecue and honey mustard, and both are delicious. The tenders are good, but pretty basic. They’re juicy enough and pair well with sauces (especially the honey mustard, which really stands out), but there’s nothing particularly memorable about them. Not as crispy as the country fried chicken, and overall just your typical tenders.

Country Fried Chicken

About 500 calories

The Country Fried Chicken smothered in cream gravy was the dish I was most excited to try. This one is definitely a heavier option compared to many others, but it delivers on crispiness. The breading is nice and crunchy, and the white gravy helps bring everything together and keep the chicken juicy. Especially because the chicken itself leans a little dry. Overall it’s still really satisfying, especially if you’re in the mood for rich comfort food.

Grilled BBQ Chicken

About 300 calories

I didn’t think the Grilled BBQ Chicken would be anything special, but this was a really close second place. This one was a surprise. It’s thin, but shockingly juicy, and comes generously coated in their flavorful barbecue sauce without needing to order extra (although I’m sure it wouldn’t go to waste). The sauce is a standout (not surprising if you’re already a fan of their ribs), and it makes this a really solid, flavorful choice. Especially when it comes to steakhouse chicken.

Portobello Mushroom Chicken

About 430 calories

My absolute favorite is the Portobello Mushroom Chicken. To me, this is the clear winner. It’s incredibly juicy, packed with flavor, and topped with mushrooms and gravy that almost gives it a chicken marsala flavor. It takes out the BBQ Chicken for first place, just slightly, but it was a close call. I’d suggest ordering extra mushrooms on top next time. They’re excellent!