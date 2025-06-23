This Just Got Named “America’s Most Craved Chain” in a New Poll

In-N-Out needs no introduction to anyone on the West Coast—the iconic burger chain is beloved by locals and visitors alike, and officially “America’s Most Craved Chain” in a new poll from food and beverage intelligence platform Datassential. The company’s unwavering commitment to its founding philosophy (“Give customers the freshest, highest quality foods and provide them with friendly service in a sparkling-clean environment”) over the years has earned it every accolade. Like many other Los Angeles residents, I’ve visited In-N-Out countless times over the years and have never been disappointed. Here’s why the restaurant is officially the “Most Craved”.

Slower Growth For Quality Control

In-N-Out’s expansion may be slower compared to the competition, but that’s because the chain refuses to compromise on quality. “Because of a rigorous commitment to quality and freshness, the company only builds stores that are located within a close proximity of their four in-house patty-making facilities,” the company says. “This ensures it will never take more than a single-day’s drive for their own trucks to deliver fresh ingredients to each restaurant. In addition to California, Nevada and Arizona, In-N-Out serves guests in Utah, Oregon, Texas, Colorado, and Idaho.” New 2025 locations are confirmed for Anaheim, California; Carson, California; Sylmar, California; Nampa, Idaho; and South Salt Lake, Utah.

The Best Ingredients

In-N-Out doesn’t mess around when it comes to every single ingredient that makes up its menu. Beef is never frozen, fries are made in-house, and there are no freezers or microwaves used at all. “To this day, whole, locally-grown produce is sliced and prepped by Associates daily at every restaurant for each hamburger, cheeseburger, and signature Double-Double® Burger,” the company says. “Fresh whole potatoes are peeled and diced by hand for made-to-order french fries, and classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes are made with real ice cream.”

Impressive Consistency

One thing In-N-Out can be relied on is consistently good food, every single time. “The consistency is just unreal,” one Redditor said. “I can count on one hand the number of bad burgers I’ve had at INO in the past twenty years,” another agreed. “Nailed it. You know what you’re going to get and it’s going to be great every time,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worth the Wait

The In-N-Out drive-thru is always busy, but customers know what to expect. “I compare it to going to a restaurant. You go and wait however long for a decent meal and you still end up paying more and waiting longer. In N Out is worth the 15 minute wait in the drive thru. 15 minutes is not a long time to wait for a delicious, fresh, and affordable meal,” one Redditor said. “There is one near my work and they always have order takers in the drive through, sometimes two,” another shared. “The inside dining is always packed. I try to go right at opening. I did go last night, Friday and sat in the drive through for about 25 minutes, not a problem because of the quality.”

Customer Service

In-N-Out is renowned for having the kindest, nicest staff. “Quality product, great service with a smile and their prices are really good. What’s not to love. My only complaint about In-N-Out is that there aren’t enough of them,” one customer said. “People don’t always know/understand- we don’t hire managers,” one employee shared. “Every single employee started out at the bottom and worked their way up. Doesn’t matter what other jobs you’ve had, you get hired as a level one.”