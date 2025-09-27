7 Inflation-Era Groceries Making a Big Comeback in Stores

With grocery prices higher than ever, Americans are thinking outside the box when it comes to their shopping lists, and reaching for products they might not have considered for decades. Meat, seafood, coffee, and produce are so expensive consumers are having to cut back on certain items, replacing them with more affordable options to fill in the gaps. So what are people buying right now? Here are seven inflation-era groceries making a comeback in stores.

Hamburger Helper

1970s staple Hamburger Helper is becoming popular again, with sales up 14.5%. “Cost-of-living expenses are up. Eating and drinking expenses are up,” Sally Lyons Wyatt, who advises packaged food companies at Circana, told The New York Times. “Consumers are looking for foods that fill them up for the least amount of money.”

Rice

Rice is a cheap, versatile staple pantry item. “I loveee some good ol’ simple beans and rice,” one shopper said. “Can of kidney beans or black beans or tri-mix beans and some white rice or jasmine rice or anything you like. Spices galore but I’m a salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder person. Add some chopped green onions. Can add chicken if ya want. 🤌 idk how i haven’t gotten sick of it yet lol.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12 Grocery Items You Should Always Splurge On, According to Chefs

Canned Tuna

Canned tuna in water is a very reasonable source of protein and can be prepared in many different ways. “I often use canned tuna to make baked or pan fried tuna cakes (mix with panko and vegetables). The added ingredients help get rid of the fishy tasty imo, and with a dipping sauce, you don’t taste it at all,” one shopper shared.

Beans

Beans are cheap and incredibly versatile, shoppers say. “Google crockpot pinto beans. They are delicious. I normally have them over a bit of rice, with some sour cream and cheese. Dip some tortilla chips in them. I just made a batch this week because I was craving them. They freeze well too,” one Redditor shared.

Pasta

Pasta is another staple item shoppers stock up on to save money. “This is extremely nostalgic for me but I also genuinely think it is a good, quick, cheap meal,” one Redditor said of their home-made macaroni and cheese with tomatoes. “It is literally just those three ingredients plus salt and msg. You need a box of macaroni noodles, a block of cheese (colby usually), and two to three cans of tomatoes.”

Frozen Fruit

Many shoppers are turning to frozen fruit over fresh. “I’ve never thought to buy frozen fruit just because my family and I have always bought it fresh,” one Redditor said. “Every morning, I pack a small mason jar of Greek yogurt mixed with a bit of granola and whatever fruit we have on hand for my breakfast at the office. I decided to try frozen fruit after someone suggested it on here, and omg it’s amazing!!! I had no idea it was such a great value!”

7 Groceries You Should Never Buy On Sale

Frozen Ground Meat

Meat is expensive, but many store labels offer cheap options. “Meat being unaffordable, we sometimes have ground beef or turkey on sale here (frozen, in a ‘chub’ type roll) for $2 or $3. If you ever find that, I recommend “stretching” it with carrots, lentils, and beans,” one shopper advised.