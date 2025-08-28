 Skip to content

7 Popular Grocery Items That Will Cost You More Starting This Fall

Experts warn grocery staples like beef, coffee, and eggs will get pricier starting this fall.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on August 28, 2025 | 6:15 AM

It’s not your imagination: Food is getting more expensive. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Food Price Outlook from the USDA, several items have become significantly more expensive over the past 12 months. They will likely continue to increase in price throughout the year. Here are 7 popular grocery items that will grow in price this fall.

Beef

Shutterstock

According to CPI data, beef has seen the biggest price jump this year. Ground beef prices rose 11.5% and beef steak prices rose 12% compared to last year. The USDA reports that beef prices hit a record $9.26 per pound in June. This has been due to various factors, including lingering droughts that shrank cattle herds and screwworm outbreaks in beef cattle, prompting the government to halt imports from Mexico.

Coffee

Shutterstock

According to the CPI, coffee has also gone up in price and will continue to. So far, the price has soared by 14.5% and will likely continue to climb due to tariffs.

Eggs

Shutterstock

Egg prices have dramatically increased, getting 16.4% more expensive since July 2024. While the prices have dropped in recent months, they will likely go up before the year ends.

Sugar, Sweeteners, and Candy

Shutterstock

Per the USDA, prices for sugar and sweets rose by 1.2% from May 2025 to June 2025 after having risen by 0.6 percent from April to May and by 0.3% from March to April. Prices for these items were 5.5% higher in June 2025 than in June 2024. Also up, are prices for sugar and sugar substitutes and candy and chewing gum—subcomponents of the CPI for sugars and sweets. Overall, prices for sugar and sweets are predicted to increase by 5.1% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 3.8 to 6.5%.

Pork

Shutterstock

Beef isn’t the only price that is peaking. Pork prices rose 0.2% from May 2025 to June 2025 and were 0.5 percent higher than in June 2024. Overall, expect pork prices to increase 0.9% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -1.9 to 3.7%.

Poultry

Shutterstock

Poultry prices rose by 0.9%  from May 2025 to June 2025, and were 3.4% higher in June 2025 than in June 2024. The 2025 price increase is likely the result of strong demand amid higher prices for other animal protein products, namely beef. The USDA predicts that poultry prices are will increase 2.7% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 1.1 to 4.2%.

Nonalcoholic Beverages

Shutterstock

Prices for nonalcoholic beverages increased by 1.3% from May 2025 to June 2025 and were 4.4% higher in June 2025 than in June 2024. According to the USDA, prices for these drinks will increase faster than the 20-year historical rate due to higher global coffee prices. They expect prices to increase by 4.1%  in 2025, with a prediction interval of 2.8 to 5.4%.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Costco Fast Food

    7 Costco Items "Better Than Fast Food"

  • Costco Best Buys

    11 Best Kirkland Buys From Costco This Week

  • 7 Best New Walmart Food Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

    7 Best New Walmart Food Finds Hitting Shelves

  • 7 Popular Grocery Items That Will Cost You More Starting This Fall

    7 Popular Grocery Items Costing More

  • Costco Mexico

    7 Costco Mexican Foods to Buy This Month

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People, Inc Family.