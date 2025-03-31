Is 10,000 Steps a Day Really Enough for Weight Loss? Here's What Science Says

With the rise of smartwatches, wearable fitness trackers, and countless apps, tracking your daily step count has never been easier. The "10,000 steps a day rule" is well-known and often touted as the magic number you should strive for to lose weight and boost your health. But is hitting this number enough for weight loss? Are there other factors at play when it comes to shedding pounds, or is the 10,000-step goal the end-all, be-all? To find out, we spoke with fitness experts who answer these questions and weigh in on whether or not walking 10,000 steps is enough for weight loss.

The answers aren't as clear-cut as you'd expect. While walking 10,000 steps a day is fantastic for cardiovascular health and calorie burning, there are other important things to keep in mind if you're looking to shed those extra pounds and keep them off. In this article, we'll break down the science behind this daily step goal and look at what else you need to know to achieve lasting weight loss.

Walking is Great for Health, but Not the Fastest Way to Lose Fat

If you've been relying on walking alone to lose weight, you might notice slow progress, especially if you're looking for quicker results. While research suggests walking 10,000 steps can support weight loss, it should be paired with other strategies to lose weight for efficiently.

Nicole Davis, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, tells ETNT, "Trying to walk 10,000 steps a day can help with fat loss, especially if you're coming from a mostly sedentary lifestyle. It's low-impact, burns calories, and is great for cardiovascular health."

Davis adds that when it comes to burning fat specifically, walking alone might not be the fastest way to achieve your goals. "Compared to high-intensity activities like strength training or running, it's less efficient calorie-wise. It's great for steady, long-term progress and maintaining weight loss, but isn't the fastest route to fat loss."

Add Strength Training to Your Routine

Walking 10,000 steps can help you stay active and burn some extra calories, but it's not enough to tackle weight loss on its own. Instead, combining your daily steps with a balanced diet and strength training can help you achieve more efficient and sustainable weight loss.

According to a 2021 study in Obesity Reviews, strength training is an excellent way to lose weight. "Strength training helps preserve muscle while losing fat, which boosts metabolism," Davis explains. "It's key because building muscle increases your resting metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories even at rest."

Stephen Sheehan, CPT, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, adds, "To see progress, pairing walking with strength training is a good idea. Resistance training helps with building muscle, which increases your resting metabolism. This makes your body more efficient at burning calories even at rest."

In addition to strength training, eating in a calorie deficit is crucial for weight loss. "If your calorie intake is too high, those steps won't make much difference," Davis says. "Maintaining a calorie deficit over time through both activity and diet is the most important factor in weight loss."

You Can't Out-Walk a Bad Diet

It's often said that "you can't out-exercise a bad diet," which couldn't be more true when it comes to weight loss. Even if you're hitting your 10,000 steps every day, the National Institutes of Health says your calorie intake will determine whether you lose or gain weight.

"Your nutrition will always be the most important factor in a weight loss journey, so keep that in mind," Davis explains. "If your calorie intake is too high, those steps won't make much difference."

While walking can help create a caloric deficit, combining it with a balanced diet focused on whole, nutrient-dense foods is essential for weight loss. Additionally, cutting back on processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess fats will help your body make the most of your daily steps.

Up the Intensity of Your Daily Walks

If you want to burn as many calories as possible, you'll need to increase the intensity of your walks. Studies suggest that walking at a brisk pace, adding hills, or incorporating short bursts of jogging can support metabolism, helping your body burn fat for fuel.

"Walking uphill challenges your muscles more and boosts your metabolism, helping you burn more calories in a shorter amount of time," Davis explains.

An excellent way to increase your walking intensity is to do interval walking, which alternates between periods of fast-paced walking and slower, recovery-paced walking. This approach can help keep your heart rate elevated and can increase the calorie burn compared to a steady walk.

"Intensity plays a big role, and brisk walking burns more calories than a casual stroll," Sheehan says. "Metabolism also matters. People that have more muscle mass typically burn more calories at rest, so it helps to incorporate strength training into your routine."

The Bottom Line

Walking 10,000 steps a day is an excellent way to stay active and improve cardiovascular health, but it's not a magic solution for weight loss. While reaching this step goal helps burn calories, achieving your weight loss goals requires combining cardiovascular exercise (like walking) with other healthy strategies, such as strength training, eating a balanced diet, and maintaining a calorie deficit. If you have any questions about exercise and weight loss, speak with a registered dietitian or healthcare provider.