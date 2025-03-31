9 Italian Chains That Serve the Best Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan has become a main staple of Italian-American cuisine and is widely beloved. Although this dish isn't typically found on traditional menus in Italy since it originated as a variation of Eggplant Parmigiana, adapted by Italian immigrants in the U.S, it's a fan favorite among many. While Chicken Parmesan is commonly found in restaurants across the U.S., not every place does it right.

"It absolutely has to be made in house," says Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef who does catering in Joshua Tree, California and Los Angeles. "Ask the restaurant about their process.

He explains, "Traditional Chicken Parmesan is hammered/flattened, dredged with flour first, egg wash, and then with crushed crouton crumbs and Parmesan and fried. Then topped with a house made marinara and fresh mozzarella and Parmesan."

Besides the preparation process, a good Chicken Parmesan needs to have the right balance of cheese, sauce, juiciness and crispiness.

"The chicken itself needs to be well-seasoned, pounded evenly so it cooks just right, and coated in a breadcrumb crust that holds up under the marinara without going soggy," says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

He adds, "Then the sauce should be bright, tomato-rich, with just enough acidity to cut through the richness and finally, the cheese. A proper chicken parm should give you that gooey, stretchy pull from mozzarella with a hint of sharpness from parmesan or provolone. It's comfort food, but it shouldn't be bland or heavy.''

Now that you know what perfects the dish, here are 9 Italian Chains who serve a tasty Chicken Parmesan according to chefs we spoke to and customer online reviews.

Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana

Established in 1981, Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana is a fine dining Italian chain located primarily throughout California and Las Vegas. The restaurant's commitment to providing outstanding service, high-quality food, and a refined yet inviting ambiance is always on point and customers can't stop raving about their dining experience.

On OpenTable for the Manhattan Beach location, a reviewer wrote, "Convenient free parking. Seated on time and provided with water, bread, and balsamic vinegar and oil dip at no charge. Split a beet salad at no additional cost. Both the Chicken Parmesan and Pasta with cheese were delicious with large enough portions for leftovers the next day. Noise level allows for table conversations without shouting. One salad, two entrees for under $75 for "four" meals-great value!

Over on Tripadvisor another happy customer shared, "I went here for dinner with my daughters. We all got different pastas and each of us thought they were great. I would definitely go again. The chicken parm is great."

Maggiano's Little Italy

Known for its family style dining, large portions, made from scratch dishes and warm atmosphere, Maggiano's Little Italy is a favorite with diners who love Italian food.

"If I had to pick a chain to rely on for the best Chicken Parmesan, I'd have to say Maggiano's Little Italy," says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. "For full context, I am pretty familiar with chain Italian restaurants having worked at Olive Garden for a bit while in college. Maggiano's hits the sweet spot between comfort and quality. The portions are large. The sauce tastes like it could have been slow cooked at a neighborhood joint. Overall, it's surprisingly refined for a chain."

Romano's Macaroni Grill

With its ideal combination of friendly service, delicious food and casual yet upscale ambiance, Romano's Macaroni Grill is a favorite for many, including Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen, who has no affiliation with the chain.

"My Italian mother-in-law taught me how to make the perfect Chicken Parmesan—crispy, cheesy, and full of love," she says. "So at home, my husband and sons are definitely spoiled. They always say mine is their favorite. But when we travel? Romano's Macaroni Grill is our go-to."

She shares, "There isn't one near us in New Jersey, so whenever we spot a Macaroni Grill while traveling, it becomes an instant dinner plan. Their Chicken Parm is everything my family loves—perfectly breaded chicken, tangy marinara, and that beautiful layer of melty mozzarella. It's hearty, comforting, and always hits the spot. As a chef, I appreciate how consistent and satisfying it is. For my family, it brings a little taste of home wherever we are—and honestly, that's what great food should do."

Johnny Carino's

Johnny Carino's is the perfect mix of flavorful food, sizable plates and a welcoming atmosphere that keeps people coming back especially for the Chicken Parmesan.

While this Yelper didn't specifically mention the dish, photos of the food were uploaded with the review and Chicken Parmesan was one of the meals the table enjoyed.

"Great Customer Service and the food was Excellent and the atmosphere was nice. We had the pleasure to be served by Cynthia. She was highly attentive very helpful and friendly. Thank you for your kindness .Also Tevon was the Manager that served our food very Nice and generous. I will definitely be visiting again soon."

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is a fun family atmosphere with generous portions and traditional Italian-American dishes that people can't get enough of.

''One Italian chain that absolutely gets it right is Buca di Beppo," says Chef Dennis. "Their Chicken Parmesan is bold and very hearty. The portion is generous (classic Buca), and they nail the texture. The crust stays crisp even under a generous ladle of marinara, and the cheese is bubbly, slightly browned on top, and just enough to feel indulgent without drowning the dish. It's got that old-school red-sauce-joint energy, which is exactly what chicken parm should channel.''6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Another one of Chef Dennis' picks for the best Chicken Parmesan is Bravo! Italian Kitchen/

''Their version feels a little more refined , the chicken is pan-fried perfectly, and their pomodoro sauce is super fresh and bright," he says. "What sets it apart is the balance. It's not greasy or overloaded, just clean, comforting flavors layered together perfectly. You get that satisfying bite of crispy chicken, melted mozzarella, and just the right amount of acidity from the tomato sauce. It's the kind of dish you finish without feeling like you need to lie down, which is saying something for a parm.''

Olive Garden

Olive Garden can get a lot of slack for its perceived lack of authenticity, but it's an affordable family-friendly restaurant that has a large loyal fan base. And the chain serves a good Chicken Parmesan, according to customers.

One Reddit user wrote, "I've been to really fancy and expensive Italian restaurants and I come from an Italian family. I've eaten some pretty good Italian food in my days. I will say this: Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana dish [is] delicious."

Another user in the thread described theirs as "pretty good." On top of that, several commenters on the "What is your go to order at Olive Garden?" post in r/AskReddit mentioned that the Chicken Parmigiana was their go-to order.

Comella's

Comella's is a family-owned casual chain with several locations throughout the Boston area. Among the mouth-watering entrees served is the Chicken Parmesan, which customers love. On their website, customers mention how great the dish is.

"A great choice for a crowd," one person wrote. "Crispy chicken and great sauce!"

Another stated, "Delicious and reasonably priced. Comella's never fails."

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill is known for their efficient and fast service, good value, bold flavors and signature dishes like Chicken Parmesan.

In a Reddit Thread, the original poster asked where to get the best Chicken Parmesan in the area and several chimed in recommending Carrabba's Italian Grill, which has locations across the U.S.

"Carrabbas has the best to me," A Reddit user replied. "And I'm not a chain restaurant person. Their chicken is thinner which I prefer."

Another agreed and wrote, "Carrabbas' chicken parm is pretty darn good for being a chain, too. Though their eggplant parm disappointed."