7 “Italian” Dishes at Chain Restaurants No One Eats in Italy

As much as Italian-inspired foods like pizza are beloved and popular in the U.S. (for good reason), there’s a good chance an actual Italian person in Italy would be mystified by the average Dominos pizza or the endless pasta bowls at Olive Garden. These chain restaurant dishes are delicious, but not exactly authentic, both in terms of flavor and portion size. Here are seven “Italian” dishes at chain restaurants that are uncommon in Italy.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs are not a traditional Italian dish. “This just does not exist in Italy,” says Italian wine & travel expert Roger Bissell. “I am going to refer to perhaps the famous movie Lady and the Tramp for immortalizing this Italian-American dish in the 1950’s. In Italy, you never prepare pasta and add the sauce at a later time. You always cook pasta in the same pan with sauce for almost all traditional Italian pasta dishes.”

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread is not a common food in Italy. “The whole idea of smothering bread in either olive oil with lots of garlic was invented in the USA in the early 1940s,” says Enzo of The Italian Guest. “Instead try: bruschetta al pomodoro. Toast the bread, rub a little bit of garlic (but not nearly what you see with garlic bread!) and add some extra virgin olive oil. Perfetto!”

Chicken on Pasta or Pizza

Italians don’t like to put chicken on pasta or pizza as a general rule. “Pizza topped with chicken is pretty popular in the US. Meats on pizza are pretty rare in Italy. Definitely, you will never find chicken pizza,” says Magnifico Food.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti is a beloved Italian-American dish, not so much authentic Italian. “Baked Ziti is a popular Italian-American dish that is not commonly found in Italy. It is a casserole-style pasta that typically consists of ziti pasta, tomato sauce, cheese (usually a combination of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan), and added ingredients like meat or vegetables,” according to Frankie Bones restaurant.

Chicken Parmagiano

Chicken Parmagiano is a popular dish in America, but not a traditional Italian dish.” In the post-war boom of the 1950s, as chicken became an increasingly popular meat in the American diet, Italian Americans used breaded chicken in place of veal and substituted the chicken cutlet for eggplant, and chicken parmigiana was born,” explains La Cucina Italiana.

Fettuccine Alfredo Sauce

You'd be hard pressed to find Fettuccine Alfredo Sauce in Italy. "This classic American staple in America can not be found in Italy. Loads of cream, nutmeg and butter? Think again about trying to order this in Italy as more than likely a cook from the kitchen named Alfredo will probably come out and say 'Si, I am Fredo. What would you like?'" Bissell says.

Italian Dressing

Your favorite Italian Dressing is apparently not very… Italian. “In Italy, people don’t use Italian dressing. To tell you the truth Italians don’t even know the concept of a premixed dressing that you can buy in a store. Normally you dress salad with olive oil, vinegar or lemon juice, salt, and sometimes balsamic vinegar at the table,” Enzo says.