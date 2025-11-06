The No. 1 Chain With the Best Spaghetti and Meatballs, According to Pasta Fans

Spaghetti and meatballs is a hearty Italian-American staple dish perfect for days when you want something tasty and filling. This classic dish is simple enough—pasta, meatballs, and delicious sauce that are all cooked with care and complement each other perfectly. If you’re craving this cold-weather comfort food at a restaurant, here are five chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs, according to pasta fans.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Spaghetti & Meatballs is a fan-favorite dish served in very generous portions. “I just had an order of their spaghetti and meatballs with meat sauce last week. Simple, but very tasty. And I had to bring half of mine home as well,” one fan said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has Spaghetti cooked in Pomodoro sauce, with the option to add meatballs, meat sauce, or both. “I chose the lunch trio coming with a meatball small entree, a cup of soup, and side salad. Free bread was served with decent seasoning and oil. The lunch combo tasted great and its price was reasonable,” one guest shared.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has a nice Spaghetti & Wagyu Beef Meatball plate on the menu. “For the quality of food and the amount you get Maggiano’s is an excellent value. You can add a classic pasta dish to go for an additional $5. They bring it to you in a to go container when you leave. Can’t beat it!” one diner said.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse serves up an Original Recipe Spaghetti With Meatballs, which is spaghetti topped with hand-rolled beef and pork meatballs and covered with more made-from-scratch tomato sauce. “We eat at a lot of Italian restaurants since it’s our daughter’s preferred food- and this is one of our favorites!” one fan said. “The garlic butter and warm bread is killer. Plus, the spaghetti and meatballs here is the best in Columbus, in my opinion.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo has a famous Spaghetti with Meatball on the menu, the chain's famous half-pound meatball & spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce. "The bread was a great appetizer and the spaghetti with meatballs and eggplant parmigiana was most delicious," one diner said.