Jack in the Box Announces 'Historic' Expansion With 15 New Restaurants

Jack in the Box, the West Coast fast-food chain known for its burgers and clown-like mascot, is continuing to grow its U.S. presence. Yesterday, the company announced the addition of 15 new restaurants, calling this a "historic expansion."

The chain's growth will include five new Michigan restaurants and 10 new locations in Orlando, Fla. These additions will mark the chain's entry into both states.

The five Michigan locations will open over the course of five years, starting with a restaurant in Battle Creek, as noted by Niraj Patel, a new franchisee, in a press release. Jack in the Box will also open in the southwest and south-central parts of Michigan, including Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Kent.

These new restaurants will create 40 to 50 jobs per location, according to Patel. They will also feature the chain's "CRAVED" design, which has a modern look and vibrant signage.

This isn't technically Jack in the Box's first appearance in Michigan. Decades ago, the chain operated multiple restaurants in southeast Michigan, which no longer exist, according to Crain's Grand Rapid Business.

Similarly, the chain hasn't operated in Florida in over 30 years, as noted in a 2023 company press release. Ed Zausch, a new Jack in the Box franchisee, will open the 10 recently announced Orlando locations. The new restaurants will be open 24 hours a day and will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options.

"The continued expansion into Florida and Michigan matches up with our strategic growth plan for new markets," Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Jack in the Box, said in a press release. "With the recent success from our new market openings in Salt Lake City and Louisville, we've recognized how much pent-up demand Jack in the Box has across the country."

The announcement of the 15 new Jack in the Box locations follows the chain's recent openings and development agreements in Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and Wyoming. In November 2023, Jack in the Box announced that it had signed 123 new restaurant commitments during the 2023 fiscal year.

Jack in the Box is also planning to open 22 locations in Mexico. The chain currently has more than 2,180 restaurants across 22 states. Additionally, Jack in the Box announced in November that it signed 138 restaurant commitments for Del Taco, which it acquired in 2022. Del Taco currently has around 600 restaurants across 15 states.