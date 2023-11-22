Jack In the Box Is Opening 123 Restaurants In 4 New States

Jack in the Box fans, your time has come. The San Diego-based chain is expanding to four new states, with 123 new restaurants slated to open in the near future.

Following a successful year (perhaps thanks to a savvy social media team), Jack in the Box will expand to Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and Wyoming. Being one of the largest burger chains in America, it currently operates about 2,200 restaurants across 22 states. This expansion will put the brand in over half the U.S., with more growth expected.

RELATED: Sbarro Opening Hundreds of New Locations After a Decade of Struggling6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The response in new markets, for both brands, has continued to exceed our expectations," said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. "We have developed a strong playbook for how to best open and sustain new market entry, and franchisees interested in partnering with our iconic brands have recognized the potential for whitespace growth and backfilling our current markets. We've been on an incredible roll since our development program started in 2021, and our 2023 results demonstrated that our momentum has continued."

In a crowded fast-food market, Jack in the Box stands out for some of its unique and low-priced items. The restaurant is beloved for its tiny tacos, bite-sized soft tacos filled with a blend of meat and vegetable protein, served with a creamy avocado dipping sauce on the side. Other specialties include (very) curly fries, stuffed jalapenos deep fried and filled with cheese, jumbo egg rolls stuffed with pork and veggies, and mini cinnis, i.e. bite-sized cinnamon rolls served warm and gooey with icing.

RELATED: Jack In the Box Is Turning the Most Flavorful Steak Into a Burger

Beyond the United States, Jack in the Box also committed to opening 22 spots in Mexico, crossing into international expansion for the first time. As of 2023, the chain has no known plans to expand to the Midwest or East Coast, where Jack in the Box was forced to close hundreds of restaurants in the 1970s due to financial struggles.

Jack in the Box's sibling Mexican restaurant Del Taco will also be expanding in the United States with 138 new restaurants. Del Taco has approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For comparison, there are over 3,139 Chipotle locations in the United States and over 7,8000 Taco Bell restaurants.

In addition to Mexican-American fare including Del Taco's namesake tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas, the chain also offers burgers and fries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!