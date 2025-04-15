Jack in the Box Just Dropped 2 Wild New Items and Nashville Hot Menu

In the past year, there has been a very obvious food trend: Southern-style heat. Restaurants, including fast food chains, are turning up the heat significantly, infusing favorites with Dave's Hot Honey or other swicey (sweet meets spicy) sauces or concocting brand-new menu items to satisfy the cravings. This week, Jack in the Box announced that it is hopping on the Southern-inspired food bandwagon, dropping a Nashville Hot Menu and two new items inspired by the southern city.

The New Items Offer a "Spicy Twist on Classic Fan Favorites"

Jack in the Box is adding some "bold, craveable flavor" with its "Nashville Hot" offerings, Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken and Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks, now available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide. Both deliver "the perfect balance of sweet and heat in every bite," it says, and offer a "spicy twist on classic fan favorites." It also added a new breakfast platter.

Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken

The first item, Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken, starts with 100% all-white meat chicken, then coated in Jack's signature "sweet-and-spicy" Nashville Hot seasoning. If you are a traditionalist, don't worry: Classic Popcorn Chicken is still on the menu, which comes with Jack's Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauce. You can order the new item in a small, big, or mega box, or as a combo with seasoned curly fries and a drink, starting at $5.99.

Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks

Jack is also offering a spicy glow-up to its popular Mozzarella Sticks. "The classic melty mozzarella cheese inside now comes wrapped in a crispy, golden coating seasoned with Nashville Hot flavor," the brand says. They are served with a side of marinara. "My nashville hot mozz sticks are hotter than the ones at the place named after a pepper," the chain captioned an Instagram post of someone devouring them.

Jumbo Breakfast Platter Deal

In addition to the new Nashville Hot items, the restaurant is also offering a limited-time deal on its all-day Jumbo Breakfast Platter. Starting at just $3.99, guests can order three golden French Toast Sticks, scrambled eggs, and their choice of bacon or sausage.

Items Are Available Now

The two new items and Jumbo Breakfast Platter deal are available nationwide for a limited time at participating Jack in the Box locations. You can order through the Jack app, or at jackinthebox.com.