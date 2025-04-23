7 Jersey Mike's Sandwiches Fans Say Are Better Than Subway

Opening in the great state of New Jersey in 1956, Jersey Mike's claims to be one of the first submarine sandwich shops in the U.S. From their first location on the Jersey Shore, to today's over 3000 locations, the shops remain a favorite for a hearty handheld.

The shops are known for its friendly service, and for the customer's ability to modify their sandwich to fit their tastes exactly. One of the best known is to ask for your sandwich to be made Mike's Way, which is a request for the following additions: shredded lettuce, sliced onions, sliced tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and a blend of salt and oregano. The shops also offer a variety of breads, including white, whole wheat, and rosemary, and other toppings like pepper relish and spicy brown mustard.

To get some idea of what the best sandwiches on the menu are, and what changes make them even better, we dove into reddit's famous sandwich forums to see what real people have to say. Ahead, the seven best sandwiches at Jersey Mike's.

The Original Italian

Per item : 910 calories

Fat : 54g (15g saturated fat, .6g trans fat)

Sodium : 2467mg

Carbs : 63g (4g fiber, 10g sugar)

Protein : 35g

This is the sandwich that came up as the best on almost every sandwich and fast food forum we studied for these results. The mighty Italian is packed with five kinds of meat – ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, pepperoni – along with provolone cheese. Of course, everyone who loves the sandwich also loves that Jersey Mike's lets them make it their way. One wrote their favorite is, "A Jersey Mike's Italian done Mike's way (tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, and salt). I added mayo on the bottom, pepper relish, and spicy brown mustard on top. Seriously, flavor explosion. I highly recommend everyone trying this at least once as it's fantastic!"

Some fans even mix up the cheese, with one writing, "The Italian, Mike's way, with Swiss instead of provolone and mayo. I dunno why, but Swiss tastes better to me with cured meats."

Club Supreme

Per item : 1140 calories

Fat : 76g (14g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1977mg

Carbs : 58g (4g fiber, 7g sugar)

Protein : 57g

A savory sandwich made with roast beef, turkey and Applewood smoked bacon, this filling handheld is a favorite of those who need an easy, inexpensive meal. Mayonnaise and swiss cheese add a creamy balance. "I used to live on Subway in college back when it was edible, then was a die-hard Which Which supporter, but after trying my first Club Supreme with cherry pepper relish I have never looked back. The true GOAT sandwich place," wrote one fan, who hilariously added, "Jersey Mike if you're reading this plz dm me so I can send you my Venmo."

Club Sub

Per item : 1100 calories

Fat : 77g (17g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 2469mg

Carbs : 60g (4g fiber, 8g sugar)

Protein : 47g

Jersey Mike's Club Sub is a pretty traditional club sandwich, with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon and mayonnaise, but diners love to mix it up with different types of bread, and even wraps. "My go to is the club sub wrap Mike's Way with the relish. I could eat one of those every day," wrote one fan of the sub shop.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mike's Famous Philly

Per item : 700 calories

Fat : 30g ( 14g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1957mg

Carbs : 62g (3g fiber, 8g sugar)

Protein : 44g

Grilled fresh to order, this hot sub scratches the cheesesteak itch for those that are far from Philadelphia's famous sandwiches. The sandwich is packed with tender steak that's topped with melty white American cheese, onions, and peppers. "It's straight up the best cheesesteak in my city. Get their cheesesteak and add mushrooms," a shopper suggested.

Chipotle Cheese Steak

Per item : 990 calories

Fat : 62g (19g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 2317mg

Carbs : 64g (3g fiber, 9g sugar)

Protein : 45g

For a unique twist on the classic cheesesteak, Jersey Mike's spices things up with chipotle mayonnaise that's drizzled over the warm steak and American cheese.

"The chipotle cheesesteak is my favorite hot sub. Obviously not authentic as I'm sure some people will complain about, but it's still damn good," wrote one sandwich lover Another added, "My go-to hot sub there. Can't beat it."

Roast Beef & Provolone

Per item : 870 calories

Fat : 46g (12g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 1220mg

Carbs : 57g (4g fiber, 6g sugar)

Protein : 55g

Jersey Mike's oven roasts top round beef to make their popular roast beef, and it's a hit with diners, who love it stacked up with provolone cheese. "Jersey Mike's roast beef is top tier. Mike's Way with mayo and pepper relish on rosemary bread. I can't find a damn thing wrong with this sandwich," wrote one, who enjoys it on the shop's flavorful rosemary bread.

The Super Sub

Per item : 790 calories

Fat : 49g (11g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 2107mg

Carbs : 61g (4g fiber, 9g sugar)

Protein : 40g

This bold sandwich is heavy on the hearty pork – it's stacked with ham, prosciuttini and cappacuolo – along with slices of tangy, nutty provolone cheese. Of course, while fans love the sub, they love customizing it even more. "​​Had a number 5 today Mike's Way with pickles on rosemary parm and it was delicious," wrote a satisfied diner.