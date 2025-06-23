Jimmy John’s Just Launched a Wild New Summer Menu

Jimmy John’s just launched its limited time-only Summer Menu of Ultimate Temptation (S.M.U.T.), a fun collaboration with The White Lotus’ Walter Goggins featuring four fan-favorite sandwiches. Guests can enjoy the sandwiches while listening to Goggins narrate a “romantasy” audio book called The Blade and the Brine. “‘The Blade and the Brine’ has everything you want in a beach read—drama, desire, a little danger,” said Goggins. “Recording it got pretty steamy. Pair it with a Jimmy John’s sandwich and, well… things get hot, fast.” So what are the spicy details on these must-have sandwiches? Read on to find out more.

#7 Spicy East Coast Italian

Jimmy John’s says the #7 Spicy East Coast Italian is “as spicy as your favorite plot twist”. This sandwich is made with a double serving of hand-sliced Genoa salami and capocollo, provolone cheese, oil and vinegar, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo and topped with hot Jimmy Peppers for that extra kick. Also delicious toasted, the company suggests. Sold!

#12 Beach Club

The #12 Beach Club is made with hand-sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. For those who want more heat, adding Kickin’ Ranch is the way to go. “I freaking love the beach club! Gotta order it with extra mayo, avocado, and bacon tho 😋 yum!” one Redditor raved.

#17 Ultimate Porker

The #17 Ultimate Porker is exactly what it sounds like: A delicious sandwich packed with hand-sliced smoked ham and applewood smoked bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Jimmy John’s recommends toasting this one too, “to heat things up even more”. Guests love modifying this one. “17 ultimate porker with cheese, onions, hot peppers. Now toasted,” one Redditor recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kickin’ Ranch Chicken Wrap

The Kickin’ Ranch Chicken Wrap is “a saucy pick for your saucy read”, Jimmy John’s says. Made with fresh, all-natural chicken, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, Jimmy Peppers and Kickin’ Ranch wrapped in a delicious soft flour tortilla, the Chicken Wrap is another fan-favorite menu item. “Just had the sandwich. Was delicious and didn’t bother me that it’s a cold chicken sandwich,” one fan said. “I was initially concerned about there being a good amount of jalapeños on it, but the lettuce counteracted it.”

Beach Read

Customers who want to hear Walton Goggins’s dulcet tones narrating two-part romantasy audiobook The Blade and the Brine can exclusively unlock it at checkout with the promo code “BEACHREAD”. Guests must be logged into their Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards account at the time of purchase to get the audiobook via email: Ordering a sandwich or sub between June 23 – 29 will unlock Part 1 to be delivered on July 1, and those who order between July 1- 6 will get Part 2 on July 8.