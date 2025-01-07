This Beloved 1980's Soda is Coming Back to Shelves—With More Caffeine Than Ever

Remember Jolt Cola? The 1980s energy drink, which was already controversial back in the day for its caffeine content, will soon be back—but this time with more than twice the caffeine. The soda is being relaunched by sports nutrition brand Redcon1 as a rival to energy drinks such as Celcius and Monster. "There's a neat way to bring something back where it'll pay homage to what once was, yet we can do it in a very modern way," Ryan Monahan, chief marketing officer at Redcon1, told CNN.

The new energy drink rebrand is in direct contrast to how Jolt was marketed in the 80s, as an alternative to Pepsi and Coke. Redcon1, partnered with IMG Licensing, feels confident this is the correct way to move forward for the brand, as the energy drink market is exploding. Whereas once customers essentially chose between RockStar and Red Bull, brands like Celcius, Ghost, Monster, and many others are crowding the supermarket shelves. "Consumers pick and choose who wins with their dollars. The reality is, it's the soda companies that we're really seeing a decline in," Monahan says.

So how much of a jolt can you expect from the new Jolt? According to the website, one 16 fl oz can contains 200 mg of caffeine, compared to 73 mg in the original Jolt, and zero sugar. Parents in the 80s were so concerned about the caffeine content they banned kids from drinking the soda. Compare that to Celsius Heat, which has a whopping 300 mg of caffeine per 16 oz can, or Prime Energy which is beloved by Gen Z yet carries 200 mg of caffeine.

Redcon1 is making it clear the new Jolt is not meant for anyone under 21, but for adults who enjoy a little bit of nostalgia with their caffeine hit. "It's that thing of, 'I remember I wasn't allowed to have it and it's come back,' or 'I remember enjoying it and it went away,'" Monahan said.

"We think of it kind of like a Coke Zero," Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman tells Marketing Dive. "People are going to drink it and go, 'Wow, this tastes great,' and they're not even thinking about the energy factor."

The drink has certainly been on a rollercoaster since the owner filed for bankruptcy in 2009. A relaunch was attempted in 2017, but fizzled out again fairly quickly. Redcon1 is hoping this time will work, and is inviting customers to join a waitlist to get their hands on Jolt as soon as it's available for sale in early 2025.

"JOLT Cola is more than just a product; it's a piece of history," says Nick Manzo, senior director of licensing at IMG. "We're thrilled to have brought JOLT & REDCON1 together to reintroduce this iconic product and celebrate its legacy with both loyal fans and a new generation eager to experience the bold energy of JOLT."