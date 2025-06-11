Kettle Brand Just Launched a Wild New Flavor

Your favorite potato chip brand just launched a delicious new flavor right on trend with the current heat obsession: Introducing the Kettle Brand Chili Crisp Chips, available nationwide from June for a limited time only (boo!).

Chili crisp has of course been around forever, and is ubiquitous to Chinese cuisine and flavors—but thanks to brands like Lao Gan Ma and Fly By Jing, this popular condiment is now very much mainstream.

“At Kettle Brand, we’re all about bold flavor experiences,” the company says. “Our new Chili Crisp chips are the perfect example of how we’re bringing the latest crave-worthy flavors to our signature kettle-cooked chips. Inspired by the global obsession with this spicy, crunchy condiment, we’ve created a chip that delivers a next-level fusion of heat, garlic and umami in every bite.”

Chili crisp-lovers can grab a bag of the Kettle Brand Chili Crisp chips at select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Markets for an SRP of $5.29, “just in time for summer gatherings, picnics, and culinary snack adventures,” the brand says.

This isn't the first time Kettle Chips has released a wildly popular Asian-inspired flavor—last year the brand teamed up with chef Eric Choi to launch the sweet and spicy Gojuchang flavor. "Gochujang is a revered condiment in Korean culture and one that I've been using in my dishes for years," said Chef Choi. "Kettle Brand Gochujang chips are an incredible vehicle for the flavor! The perfectly cooked kettle chip base allows for a true expression of Gochujang and creates a harmonious marriage of flavors that delights the palate in each chip."

Kettle also released the Mexican-inspired Chamoy chips earlier this year, another fan-favorite limited-time-only drop. “Just tried one and my immediate thought: ‘Must. Buy. More. NOW!'” one Redditor shared. “I bought a bag at Safeway. They are really good. Perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy–just like the bag says. Note that the ‘tangy’ is lime/vinegar (in my taste bud’s opinion). I have to look for this at Costco,” another commented. “Those chamoy chips are one of my favorite chips of all time,” one fan said. The Chamoy chips seem to be available in certain CA Costco warehouses, but it’s a bit of a treasure hunt finding them, especially as they are a limited edition item (maybe Kettle will bless us by giving it a permanent spot on the roster?).

Chip lovers who are avoiding seed oils will be happy to know Kettle now has flavors made with avocado oil: Special Sauce, Sea salt with Pink Peppercorn, and Apple Cider Vinegar. “I’m a big fan of the all dressed chips, and while these are not labeled all dressed, that is certainly the idea with these. Smoke, garlic, onion, mustard, tomato, honey. I like them better than any proper all dressed chips I’ve had so far. And a bonus for the avocado oil. 9.7/10 lol,” one fan said about the Special Sauce flavor.