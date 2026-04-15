5 Best Frozen Salmon Wellingtons Made With 100% Real Fillets

Five frozen salmon wellingtons made with real fillets for easy meals.

As someone who grew up basically being force fed salmon on a weekly basis, it gets a little old sometimes. Just like chicken, or anything else you eat on a regular basis for that matter, throwing in some new sauces or different ways of preparation are a game changer. Fresh baked salmon is delicious, but for something a little different, here are five frozen salmon wellington’s made with real salmon fillets to keep in the freezer for a quick, but tasty meal.

Seabear Smoked Salmon Puff Pastry

Seabear Smoked Salmon Puff Pastry ships frozen, and holds four salmon pastries. The wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is coated in a pesto sauce and wrapped in flaky puff pastry. “I had company for dinner and I served these. Everyone raved about them. The only change I made was I made a packet of bearnaise sauce and poured it over the top and that really brought them up a notch. I will most definitely be ordering these again,” a customer said.

Wagshals Salmon Wellington

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The Wagshals Salmon Wellington is a perfectly cooked salmon fillet topped with sautéed spinach before being wrapped in puff pastry. Bake and serve with hollandaise sauce for an easy, tasty meal! “We proudly offer only the highest quality products made with the freshest ingredients to our customers,” the company says.

Chesapeake Bay Salmon Wellington

Chesapeake Bay Salmon Wellington is made using premium Atlantic salmon to start, adding a layer of sauteed spinach blended with parmesan and feta cheeses in a puff pastry crust. “Excellent! Salmon was moist. Crust was perfect. Great flavor,” a reviewer said. “This was a birthday gift for a seafood lover. He said the Salmon Wellington was perfect. Easy to prepare,” another said.

Aldi Specially Selected Cheese & Dill Salmon Wellington

The Aldi Specially Selected Cheese & Dill Salmon Wellington is just one of many of the rotating specialty frozen items that Aldi offers. “I absolutely love this! I have bought it before and it’s like 10/10,” a review said on Reddit.

Get Hooked Seafood Salmon Wellington

Get Hooked Seafood Salmon Wellington is wrapped in a flaky puff pastry for a buttery, delicious crust. The perfectly cooked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon fillet has a flavorful garlic, spinach, and sun-dried tomato mixture in each bite to complement the fish.