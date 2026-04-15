5 Best Frozen Chicken Tenders Made With 100% White Meat

Top frozen chicken tenders made with 100% white meat breast.

When it comes to frozen chicken tenders, it can be difficult to know what you’re getting right off the bat. At times, these frozen products really require research to know that you’re getting quality, white meat chicken breast in your chicken tenders. Fortunately for you, we did that research to tell you exactly what products to buy to ensure you’re getting tenders with 100% white meat chicken breast.

Perdue Simply Smart Lightly Breaded Frozen Chicken Strips

The 100% all natural, no antibiotics, no artificial ingredients Perdue Simply Smart Lightly Breaded Frozen Chicken Strips are among some of the best products the brand offers. “These are a staple in my freezer whenever I need a quick meal. I love using them to top salads, throw in wraps, or just with my favorite dipping sauce! They crisp up so well in the air fryer and the chicken is juicy and high quality,” a reviewer said. “This is the best chicken I have ever had,” another said.

Tyson Southern Style Chicken Breast Tenderloins

The Tyson Southern Style Chicken Breast Tenderloins are made with 100% all natural white meat chicken, without any steroids or hormones. “I love my chicken strips, but finding one that isn’t faux mixed, chicken mush, or all breading and no meat is next to impossible. Tyson understands adults want REAL food and these are SO good. Not over salted, nor too spicy, and the cuts are HUGE. I’ll never buy another brand,” a customer said.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are ideal for creating quick meals or wraps at home, made from chicken raised with no antibiotics, no artificial ingredients, no hormones, no steroids, and no preservatives. “Cooked it in the air fryer exactly as it said and it was perfect!! Warm inside crispy outside and lightly breaded,” a reviewer said.

Banquet Frozen Chicken Breast Strips Made with 100% Natural White Meat Chicken

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The Banquet Frozen Chicken Breast Strips Made With 100% Natural White Meat Chicken are made using 100% natural white meat chicken breast and rib meat, without the use of artificial colors, artificial flavors, added hormones, or preservatives. “These chicken tenders are the best thing I’ve ever eaten! Dip them in Sweet Baby Ray’s Honey Mustard Dip and you’ll wish you could eat these everyday for the rest of your life,” a reviewer said.

Tyson All Natural Crispy Chicken Strips

The Tyson All Natural Crispy Chicken Strips are deliciously crunchy, while still juicy, and made from 100% all natural chicken with no added steroids or hormones. “Crispy delicious and easy to prepare. Great for in a pinch. Kids love it and makes life easy. Even for adults they are quick easy and satisfying. Strongly recommended for those quick easy hectic days when dinner is hard to get on the table. The packaging is easy with the resealable ziplock seal to keep them fresh for many more uses,” a reviewer said.