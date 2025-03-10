KFC Brings Back Iconic Menu Item for Two Weeks

It's a nightmare fast food scenario: One day, your favorite go-to order disappears from the menu, and you never experience its deliciousness again. It happens all the time in the fast food world, as restaurants like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's regularly rotate items in and out of their kitchens. What does one do when this happens? Start online petitions and campaigns to bring it back. And when the people speak, companies listen. The latest case in point? KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item to select restaurants.

Potato Wedges Are Back in 5 Restaurants

Potato Wedges—crispy-on-the-outside slices of root veggies doused in delicious seasoning and fluffy-as-can-be on the inside—are returning to select restaurants in Tampa, Florida, starting March 10, and will be available for a limited time.

They Will Only Be Available for Two Weeks

How long will they be available? According to KFC, they will only be in restaurants for two weeks. Whether or not they make a full comeback will depend on customer demand.

It's Up to Fans Whether They Will Be Available Nationally

"Our fans have commented, tweeted, and even petitioned for the return of KFC Potato Wedges, and we're thrilled to deliver on those feisty requests to bring them back to Tampa for a short time," Catherine Tan Gillespie, President, KFC U.S., said in a press release. "Tampa, it's up to you if we bring them back nationally. No pressure!"

Where You Can Get Them

Potato Wedges are available now at the following locations:

1605 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

770 34th Street, N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713

4402 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

3105 Havendale Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823

1492 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830

How to Order Them

Potato Wedges can be ordered in restaurants, either as an a la carte item or selected as a side option. KFC recommends using them to scoop up gravy or enjoying them with KFC's creamy and zesty Comeback Sauce.

Burger King Resurrected The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

Another comeback item we can't wait to try? Burger King resurrected The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper by popular customer demand. According to tBK, the latest incarnation of the Whopper, available in restaurants now, is "inspired by guests' requests" as part of the brand's Million Dollar Whopper Contest. The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," Burger King reveals in a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Introduced Steak & Queso Crunchwrap This Month

Taco Bell recently introduced the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, a "snackable, dippable evolution" of the original Crunchwrap. The order consists of two sliders, each geniusly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.