KFC Is Launching a Spicy New Spin-Off Chain and Customers Are Excited

Fast-food chains are suffering from slow growth, rising prices, and weak sales, but one brand is facing all those challenges head-on with an ambitious plan to make 2025 the most profitable yet. KFC's U.S. president Tarun Lal says a "brand transformation" is underway, according to Nation's Restaurant News, with a renewed focus on technology in all restaurants with more kiosks, better apps for workers and managers, and an improved customer rewards program to encourage higher sales and customer loyalty. Here's what to expect:

Saucy, a Spin-Off Chain

KFC is also capitalizing on the chicken tender craze popular with Gen Z by launching Saucy, a spin-off restaurant chain that focuses on tenders and dips. "Everyone is obsessed with sauce – more is more," said KFC Chief New Concept Officer, Christophe Poirier. "With Saucy, we've taken KFC's famous Original Recipe® and amplified it with a brand-new concept that lets consumers play with flavor. You can pick a combo, choose a flight of sauces or, my personal favorite, mix sauces and sides to create your perfect meal.

Diners can choose from the following 11 sauces: Chimichurri Ranch, Peri Peri Ranch, Jalapeno Pesto Ranch, Smokey Bacon Ranch, Thai Sweet 'N Spicy, Sweet 'N Saucy BBQ, Saucy's Sauce, Spicy Mango Chutney, Saucy Ranch, Creole Honey Mustard, and Sweet Teriyaki. "We're sauce people, not math people, but we tried to calculate it and there seems to be over 4,000 different ways you could order at Saucy and have a different flavor experience every time," Poirier says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

EZ Crispy Sandwich and More

Not crazy about tendies? "Diners can also opt for an EZ Crispy Sandwich, Spicy Queso Crunch Sandwich, or various combos, including crowd-favorite three-piece tenders combo with a toasted roll, fries, medium drink and choice of sauce for $7.99," KFC says. "Sweet treats include chocolate mousse cake or key lime cake as the perfect way to end a meal." Saucy will be very tech-forward, with kiosks for ordering food and even live entertainment in some locations. The first Saucy restaurant was just launched in Orlando, Florida, in December 2024, and there are plans to have the chain expand nationwide.

Popeyes vs. KFC: Which Has the Best Bone-In Fried Chicken?

$5 Bowls

KFC also just debuted five delicious new $5 bowls and is bringing back its iconic Nashville Hot Sauce, all for a limited time only. Guests can choose from:

NEW Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl – An unexpected flavor explosion, with crispy fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe® Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce.

Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl – A tasty twist on a fan favorite, combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe® Nuggets, three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce.

Nashville Hot Famous Bowl – A remix on a legendary KFC menu item, with layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe® Nuggets, plus the delectably spicy Nashville Hot Sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bowl – A cheesy comfort meal, featuring creamy mac & cheese, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

Famous Bowl – One of the most iconic KFC menu items – with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe® Nuggets.

The Best & Worst Menu Items at KFC, According to a Nutritionist

A Digital-Only Exclusive Bowl, Too

That's not all—KFC is also offering two Asian-inspired bowls from the digital menu only. "For those looking for even more flavor options, KFC is also introducing two digital exclusive menu items: the Korean BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl and Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl (also just $5)," the chain says.

Lucky customers in Spain get to enjoy a KFC Squid Game menu collaboration, but sadly this is not available in the U.S. Hopefully that will change this year!