What the Royal Family Is Serving at the King's Coronation–And How To Recreate It

Most Americans' chances of getting invited to the fast-approaching coronation of King Charles III are probably pretty slim. Luckily, the British Royal Family has already announced its official coronation dish and released helpful recipes to the public so those watching at home can add some royal flair to their celebrations.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by a procession back to Buckingham Palace. While the coronation ceremony and procession are some of the main events, the entire weekend will be peppered with festivities.

On May 7, the king, queen consort, and guests will take part in the Coronation Big Lunch. The Big Lunch is an initiative created by the Eden Project Communities charity that encourages communities to get together and share a meal. The queen consort has been a major supporter of the initiative since 2013 and this upcoming Big Lunch is part of the official coronation festivities.

The monarchs have chosen Coronation Quiche as the official dish for the event. Their take on the classic French tart features a "crisp, light pastry case" and a savory custard with spinach, broad beans, cheddar cheese, and tarragon.

They settled on this option because quiche is shareable, can cater to a variety of dietary requirements and preferences, is easily adapted, and isn't too hard or expensive to make, The Guardian reported. With this Coronation Quiche, King Charles is taking a very different route than his late mother. Queen Elizabeth II, who passed in September 2022 at the age of 96, opted for Coronation Chicken when she was officially crowned in 1953. The dish was developed specifically for the longtime monarch and featured chicken in a creamy curry sauce.

The Royal Family has already released their Coronation Quiche recipe so people around the world can recreate the dish at home. Be warned, Americans–you'll have to convert the metric measurements in order to follow the exact recipe. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Need some visual aids? The Royal Family has also released a video demonstrating how to make the quiche, so even the less experienced segment of bakers can give it their best shot. The recipe suggests eating the quiche hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes.

If quiche doesn't spark your interest, there are other options at your disposal. Simply choose from one of the other official coronation recipes that have been released: aubergine, roast rack of lamb with an Asian-style marinade, prawn tacos with pineapple salsa, and a strawberry and ginger trifle.