Costco shoppers swear these kirkland signature foods taste better than popular name brands.

Kirkland Signature is one of the most beloved store brands in the country. Costco’s in-warehouse products are wildly popular, generating so much praise for offering unparalleled value and top notch taste, as good as, if not better than, name brand alternatives. What should you shop for on your next Costco run? Here are 7 Kirkland foods that taste just like name brands for less.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

If you want a restaurant quality meatball at home, grab a bag of Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs, Italian-Style Beef. They are better than homemade or any other name-brand I have tried. The seasoning and texture are perfection.

Kirkland Signature Seaweed

Kirkland Signature Seaweed is the only type of seaweed my daughter will eat, and we have tried all the brands. “If you like seaweed, which I hate, the organic seaweed things in the green package are delicious, I’ll eat a whole box of those things,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Shoppers choose Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream over name-brand options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked Reddit comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Why spend top dollar on a Starbucks breakfast sandwich when you can pick up a box of Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches? There are so many Reddit posts dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches: applewood-smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral-buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Shoppers claim Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is better than name brands, and such a great value. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods

Why buy branded K-Cups when you can get Kirkland Signature’s version, which are basically the same, if not better, for way less? “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are better thant Chick-fil-A, according to tons of shoppers. “My kids are singlehandedly keeping them in business I think,” jokes one person. “Kirkland lightly breaded Chicken Breast Chunks and Kinder’s dipping sauce. Tastes just like chic fil a nuggets and sauce but better. This can be air fried at home for a quick lunch,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e