7 Kirkland Items Fans Say Have “Gone Downhill”

Costco’s Kirkland Signature label deservedly gets plenty of kudos for offering a variety of quality items at highly competitive prices. The private label frequently out-performs big label names and brands, but not every product is a runaway hit—and some, according to shoppers, have dropped in quality. This usually happens when a recipe is reformulated or a supplier is changed, leaving the customer confused and many times, irritated by their favorite product being altered. Here are seven Kirkland items fans are complaining about.

Kirkland Bacon

Costco shoppers have been complaining for a while now about the declining quality of the Kirkland Signature Bacon. “Kirkland bacon quality has gone downhill,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture. “I gave them the benefit of the doubt 3 months ago that maybe I got a bad batch. But I’ve bought their bacon 3 more times since then and every batch has been like this. So paper thin I can’t even hold it up without it falling apart.”

Kirkland Walnuts

Shoppers are not happy with the quality of the Kirkland Walnuts. “Kirkland Walnuts are consistently rancid,” one member said. “I’m not sure if this is a supply chain issue restricted to the Washington DC area, but I’ve had to return this item at least a few times over the past year. And yes – I do refrigerate them the moment I open them. Then I bought some actually fresh, in-shell walnuts… The difference in taste and smell was night and day. Basically, our family had been settling for semi-rancid walnuts for the past 2 years, thinking that this is as good as it gets.”

Kirkland Diapers

Costco members have noticed a dramatic difference in the Kirkland Signature Diapers. “I just got some of the new ones and they are terrible!! The little purple velcro is gone and replaced with a useless ‘sticky’ line. They are way thinner and look cheap to be honest,” one said. “The old diapers were amazing. I am so disappointed!” another commented.

Kirkland Tortilla Strips

The Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips have taken a nosedive in quality, shoppers complain. “Kirkland Tortilla strips mfr / supplier changed. Not as good. New bag looks identical but no longer says it’s manufactured by Mission. Sadly these aren’t as good. They are salty and the texture is different. More Costco cost cutting,” one Redditor said. “First the diapers and now the tortilla chips. It’s like they’re actively trying to ruin the things I purchase most frequently,” another responded.

Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches

Customers are unhappy with the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches. “Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches changed, and not for better,” one shopper said. “Picked up a box of Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches this week, and they are different now. Instead of the little pile of bacon, you get this thin little sheet of bacon. The sandwich is smaller, so small that my air fryer now blows the two halves around. I bought two boxes. If the next box is the same, I’ll likely not buy these again.” The customer then added: “Update: opened the second box, and nope, the sandwiches are the same as the first box. That thin sheet of bacon rather than the tasty pile we used to get. Won’t buy again.”

Kirkland Orange Juice

Some shoppers are upset about the decline in quality for Kirkland Orange Juice. “Kirkland Orange Juice quality has dropped off a cliff,” one unhappy member said. “I used to really enjoy Kirkland Organic orange juice. It used to be a 8/10. As a point of reference, I would give H‑E‑B fresh squeezed OJ a 10/10. Now Kirkland OJ tastes like the cheap stuff they give you at hotel breakfast buffets. $15 for two 59 oz containers is way too much… I wonder if they switched suppliers?”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Costco customers are convinced the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue quality has gone downhill. “Costco Toilet Paper quality has declined. Might be a temporary supply issue, but the toilet paper I just bought at Costco in Colorado is definitely not the same as it used to be. It’s thinner, lighter weight and doesn’t tear cleanly. Has anyone else experienced this?” one shopper asked. “I had to switch to the Charmin, for me the Costco toilet paper was shedding EVERYWHERE,” another responded. “Like I was dusting the bathroom trash cans and tp holder daily because of the tp dust everywhere. I was over it!”