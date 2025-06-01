Kit Kat Brings Back This Fan-Favorite Flavor After 2 Years

Someone asked me about my favorite dessert recently, to which I responded, “Churros.” There is something about the crispy on the outside, hot and doughy on the inside, buttery rich, cinnamon-dipped Mexican pastries that just drives me wild. I am not the only one, as there is a day of the year, June 6, to celebrate the sweet treat: National Churro Day. This year, you can honor the legendary dessert by picking up a fan favorite that is back in stores: Churro Kit-Kats.

This week, the candy resurfaced on social media. “Look what has returned!! Churro Kit-Kats are back and just in time for summer!” Snackolator shared on Instagram. “Definitely one of my favorite Kit-Kat flavors! Spotted at Walmart today – you excited for these to be back?”

Fans were excited. “Bought one yesterday. Pretty good,” one person wrote. “These Are My Favs6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Kit Kat ever made. Literally gave me life,” another exclaimed. “GOD IS REALLLLLLL,” a third declared.

50 Drinks With More Sugar Than a Hershey’s Bar

Kit Kat first debuted the Churro flavor in June 2023 just in time for National Churro Day on June 6 calling it “a delightful homage to the beloved dessert that brings back memories of summer no matter where you are in the world – pairing that signature churro taste with the familiar crunch of a KIT KAT® bar.” The brand likened it to the “freshly baked, sweet, doughy treat,” in that it featured “buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between the brand’s fan-favorite wafers.”

“This calls for a celebration 🎆 New, limited-edition KIT KAT®️ Churro Bars are available this summer only!” the brand shared on social media at the time. “I will take ten please,” a fan commented at the time, adding that it “tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and it’s really good! I recommend you should try it!”

Less than a year ago, fans were begging for their return. “BRING THEM BACK AND MY LIFE IS YOURS 🗣🔥🔥🔥” one wrote. “Can u pls bring them back,” another pleaded.

“We love seeing fans’ responses to our limited-edition KIT KAT flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros,” Alex Herzog, Associate KIT KAT Brand Manager, said at the time. “We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair.”