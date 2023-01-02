Skip to content

Kroger's New Eggs Will Let You Check In on the Hens Who Laid Them

The newest topflight egg variety comes with a side of added transparency and enhanced animal welfare.
Chris Shott
By Chris Shott
Published on January 2, 2023 | 11:00 AM

In the race to market a more perfect egg, Kroger just rolled into the lead. The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain is now selling what it calls America's first carbon-neutral eggs.

By now, you're probably familiar with cage-free eggs, free-range eggs, and pasture-raised eggs. These new carbon-neutral eggs are a step beyond even those varieties, in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general.

The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands. Pioneering Dutch company Kipster Farms is partnering with Kroger and its U.S. supplier MPS Eggs Farms on the new carbon-neutral program.

The birds are raised in modern, solar panel-equipped henhouses, which are not only free of cages, but also include skylights and multiple garden areas where "the birds have trees, rocks, climbing structures and other things to play on," as MPS Egg Farms Vice President Sam Krouse recently explained to Farm Flavor.

RELATED: 17 Benefits of Eating Eggs Every Day

MPS built four of these newly styled henhouses in Indiana, after touring similar facilities in Europe.

To reduce their carbon footprint, the hens eat repurposed bakery by-products instead of traditional corn-based feed and their manure is turned into organic fertilizer, according to Krouse.

While this surely improves the quality of life for the chickens, it's not immediately clear how it impacts the quality of the eggs. For now, the Simple Truth-brand carbon-neutral eggs are only available at select Kroger locations in Ohio and Michigan. The company plans to bring them to more stores in the coming year.

For added transparency, the packaging even includes a QR code linking customers to a live webcam inside the new egg-production facilities. Check it out here.

It's not quite the intimately detailed dossier on Colin, the locally raised organic chicken from TV's Portlandia—but it's close.

Chris Shott
Chris Shott is a food-obsessed freelance writer whose sizzling cast-iron steaks routinely set off smoke alarms at his apartment building in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more about Chris
Filed Under
// // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • person holding hostess cinnamon streusel coffee cakes

    Old-School Snacks Are Making A Comeback

  • Bottle of Gatorade at the grocery store

    The Best & Worst Gatorade For Your Lifestyle

  • woman grocery shopping

    10 Grocery Stores Open On New Year’s Day

  • costco wholesale sign

    10 Most Beloved Costco Groceries of 2022

  • wegmans

    Wegmans Is Recalling 3 Types of Leafy Greens