If you like the convenient shortcuts of cooking with pre-cut veggies or serving freshly-made store-bought dips, you may want to check your fridge. More than two dozen ready-to-eat vegetable products have been pulled from the country's largest retailer due to the possibility of listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), food and beverage manufacturer GHGA issued a recall after a single sample of a product tested positive for the listeria monocytogenes bacteria on September 16.

The items, which were packaged in clear plastic containers, were primarily distributed to Kroger locations in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia on September 11, 2022. Among the 25 affected products are salsas, dips, pre-cut vegetables, and guacamole. See here for the full list of recalled foods.

While the "Sell-by" dates have expired and all products have been removed from store shelves, customers may still have them in their homes. Although there have been no reported illnesses to date, the FDA advises anyone who still has the products to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeria infections can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The bacteria can also cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers with questions about the recall may call (888) 449-9386, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST.

Unfortunately, Kroger's ready-to-eat vegetable products aren't the only items to be removed from grocery store shelves this week. On September 17, Valley International Frozen Storage issued a recall of more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen meals, due to a mislabeling issue.

The product, which was labeled as "Healthy Choice Power Bowl Korean-Style Beef," actually contained a chicken sausage and pepper meal that featured milk as an ingredient—one of the most common allergens. No adverse reactions to the frozen meals have been reported, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).