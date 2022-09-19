Skip to content

Walmart Is Pulling This Frozen Item Off Its Shelves Across the Country

The products were mislabeled and contain an undeclared allergen.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on September 19, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Less than one month after Walmart pulled Great Value's Chopped Walnuts and Mighty Sesame Co.'s Organic Tahini from stores, the retailer is taking another item off its shelves.

On September 17, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products, due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared milk, a common allergen.

The recall applies to 9.25-ounce boxes of Healthy Choice frozen meals that were labeled as "Korean-Style Beef," but contained a chicken sausage and pepper product, which has milk as an ingredient. This could pose a risk to consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity.

Courtesy of FSIS

The affected items, which were produced on July 22, 2022, display the lot code of "5246220320," a "best if used by" date of 4/18/2023, and an establishment number "34622" on the end flap of the carton. The products were shipped to locations nationwide, including Walmart stores across 27 states. See here for the full list of Walmart locations that carried the frozen meals.

Although there are currently no reports of adverse reactions caused by the product, the FSIS advises anyone who is concerned about an illness or injury to contact their healthcare provider. Additionally, the agency encourages anyone who still has items in their freezers to discard them or return them to their place of purchase.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at (800) 672-8152.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only frozen food product to be removed from stores recently. Nearly three weeks ago, the FSIS announced that Connoisseur Kitchen was recalling approximately 880 pounds of frozen chicken products, due to possible listeria contamination. The products included two-pound packages of Spice Mantra's Chicken Korma and Butter Chicken.

