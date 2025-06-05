7 Wild New Lay’s Chips Out This Year

Lay’s is always releasing fun new flavors, and 2025 is no exception. From international fan-favorites to the “Do Us a Flavor” contenders, the chip company has been hitting it out of the park with new drops that are pretty much universally hyped up by eager customers. While it’s too early to know which new flavor will win the competition, there are so many options shoppers can choose from to take their snacking to the next level. Here are seven wild new Lay’s Chips out this year.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

One of the contenders for Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” competition crown, the special edition Bacon Grilled Cheese is a delicious and unusual treat. “This finalist is a savory, nostalgic ode combining two of everyone’s favorites – bacon & grilled cheese!” the company says. “George drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans a similar memory of a delicious favorite meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay’s potato chip.”

Valentina & Lime

Another contender for the Do Us a Flavor competition, Valentina & Lime is a “zesty, fiery” new flavor fans are obsessed with. “Valentina & Lime new flavor. SO GOOD,” one Redditor raved. Spectacular give me 14 of them right now.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken

The third contender in the Do Us a Flavor competition is Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken is “a little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken is here to add some street-food flair to the snack aisle,” according to the company. “They tasted SO GOOD! I did buy two bags,” one customer said. “The first bag was okay, but the second bag was really yummy. I feel that each bag of these chips may hit different which is unfortunate. But these are my favorite out of the three.”

Lay’s All Dressed

A staple flavor in Canada, Lay’s All Dressed chips are now available in the United States much to the delight of fans who are sad every time this flavor disappears from shelves. “Such a classic. Love the bold flavor,” one Redditor said. “Canadian here. Enjoy! They are amazing!” another commented.

Lay’s Thai-Style Red Curry

Lay’s Thai-Style Red Curry is another limited-edition new flavor fans are obsessed with. “If you like red curry (pretty coconut milk heavy) then these are a must. Had them over the weekend, and wow. It’s the aftertaste that’s crazy good. Spice level (to me) 3/10, flavor 9/10,” one Redditor shared. “These are my favorite so far. I’m gonna be soooo sad when I can’t get them anymore 😭,” another commented.

Twisted Queso Doritos

The new Twisted Queso Doritos has fans hyped for its release. “Doritos what are you trying to do to me!?” posted the Snackolator account. “A new Twisted Queso flavor is headed to stores and I’ve seen multiple people say it has a Spicy Cool Ranch and Queso vibe which sounds incredible!”

Hot Korean BBQ Doritos

The Hot Korean BBQ Doritos are a Walmart exclusive and a huge hit with chip-lovers (including me, I tried it early and loved it). “Doritos Flamin Hot Korean BBQ is top tier! My local Walmart doesn’t have them but I was able to buy them online. I love them!!” one Redditor said.