Store-bought beef jerky brands made with real whole meat.

I have been a fan of beef jerky since I was a kid. Not only is jerky so delicious, savory, salty, chewy, and seasoned to perfection, but it is also a great source of protein. And, because of its form, it is easy to eat and so convenient. Not all beef jerky is made with high-quality meat. Here are the 6 best store-bought beef jerky brands made with 100% real whole meat.

Old Trapper Old Fashioned

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky is chewy and delicious. “Best beef jerky on the market! Much better than any of the other brands. Great flavor and very fresh tasting and very tender!” one Target shopper says. “This is my go-to jerky brand. Best jerky ever, and much more affordable than JL brand, and not to mention you get more for your bucks,” another adds.

Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky

Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky is a cleaner, store-bought jerky that tastes great. “I like the healthier ingredients in this brand. We avoid nitrates. It also tastes great. Not too chewy. Nice texture. Perfect take along snack on the go, husband keeps some in his truck for work,” a Walmart shopper writes. “Archer’s Original Grass Fed Jerky is bar none the best jerky on the market. It melts in your mouth. Forget ripping a piece off with your teeth. It is tender. And the taste? Fantastic. Try it !!” another says. “Best jerky I have ever eaten. Highly recommend it,” another chimes in.

Jack Link’s Original Beef Jerky is an easy-to-find option that is “Delicious and addictive,” per shoppers. “Great tating Beef Jerky that ranks up there with the rest and is a great value for Jerky of this quality,” a Target shopper says. The bags are filled with “soft pieces” of the tasty meat.

Yoked

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Yoked “has a very soft texture and it’s very tasty. Like a jacklinks but in a better version. Worth of a try tho,” one person says about the brand. “Been searching for best jerky and found this holy grail from Yoked Jerky!! Initially intended to find a soft jerky but the flavors is what really got me, mind you some flav got a high amount of protein which is actually great as I am a gym goer. No BS but this brand got me subscribing for bags of jerky every month. Def worth trying!” adds another

People’s Choice

People’s Choice has amassed a cult following. “People’s Choice is my go-to. Available on Amazon but a little cheaper if ordered directly from their site,” one says. “I order from People’s Choice every couple months. Hands down the best jerky with no added bs ingredients. Hatch green chile, Nashville hot and cowboy peppered are my go too’s,” another adds.

Damn Good Jerky

Damn Good Food, made with top round beef and no preservatives, is an artisan brand with a quickly growing following. “I’ve been enjoying Damn Good Foods. Their Death by Jerky and Western are quite tasty,” one Redditor says.