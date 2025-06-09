7 Costco Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Game-Changers Right Now

It’s not a stretch to say certain Costco items are game-changers. Whether it’s a product you never knew you needed, a deliciously addictive new find, or a staple item at an unbelievable price, trips to the warehouse can yield some very unexpected—but welcome!—treasures for eagle-eyed shoppers. As a Costco fanatic I absolutely love hearing other people’s recommendations for what their absolute must-have items are, and of course, sharing them with you. Here are seven items Costco shoppers say will change your life.

Kirkland Popcorn

Costco members are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn. “Kirkland popcorn… changed my life,” one Redditor shared. “I was in the other day, out of popcorn, and saw it’s only $14 (for a 42 pack). Okay fine lemme take a chance, $14 isn’t that big of a deal. Yeah no this is THE BEST popcorn I’ve ever had in my life. It’s like rich & creamy & buttery but without being yellow & thick & greasy. DELICIOUS. 100/10.”

TOTO Washlet Elongated Bidet Seat

The TOTO Washlet Elongated Bidet Seat is a game-changer for Costco shoppers. “It’s crazy that bidets and washlets aren’t more prevalent in the U.S. than they are. I laughed when I read years ago that they will “change your life,” but it’s absolutely true. I’m very happy with this one,” one shopper said.

FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System

Getting a vacuum seal machine like the FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System will change the way you shop, members say. “If you don’t already have one, get a vacuum seal machine when they go on sale there,” one Redditor suggested. “That way you can seal and freeze meats which are often a good buy. I also vacuum seal my excess cheese and take out what I might use for the week then reseal the remaining. Freeze bagels, rotisserie chicken meat, the list goes on and on.”

Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper

The Serenity by Tempur-Pedic 3″ Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a must-have item for long-term comfort, shoppers say. “Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress topper: game changer,” one Redditor shared. “We just got it yesterday somewhat on a whim for $150 and oh my goodness it is amazing, we feel like we have a new mattress. We both slept better on it than usual and my husband said he had been waking up sore before but he didn’t tell me, and today he did not.”

Kirkland Signature Stir Fry Vegetable Blend

The Kirkland Signature Stir Fry Vegetable Blend is a must-have item for Costco members. “Game changer for getting vegetables into diet. Stir Fry vegetable blend,” one shopper said. “So easy to add to any dish in our busy house 🙂 And a rare case of the product actually looks like the picture on the packet!”

Cascade Platinum Plus

The new and improved Cascade Platinum Plus is by far the most effective dishwasher detergent available, shoppers rave. “For years, I tried all different dishwasher detergent. But once I tried this one, I’ve never used anything else because this is the best, in my opinion,” one Costco member wrote in the reviews. “Only dishwasher soap that removes hard water stains on silverware. Highly recommended,” another agreed.

Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza

Shoppers lucky enough to have the Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza in their local warehouses can't get enough. "These are the easiest fried dumplings I have ever made- I always suck at adding the oil to them so I rarely make potstickers/gyoza/crescent-shaped dumplings in a pan. It always feels like too little in the instructions. But this… this is incredible. I highly recommend them since you can just put em in the pan, turn the stovetop on med-high, and add the water when they sizzle. It's amazing, like magic! Delicious, and only trouble? The pan is so crusty afterwards," one Redditor said.