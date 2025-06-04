6 Limited-Edition Chips Hitting Shelves This Month

If you’re an avid chip lover chances are you’re always in search of the latest new releases and this month brings a wave of bold and innovative flavors. From citrusy-infused chips to beer inspired flavors, there’s a lot for snack enthusiasts to look forward to this month. We’ve rounded up the six-limited edition chips that offer a variety of bold and unique flavors to enhance your summer snacking experience. Availability may vary by location, so be sure to check your local grocers.

Utz Lemonade Potato Chips

Utz introduces a refreshing summer flavor by combining the tangy sweetness of lemonade with the classic salty crunch of their potato chips. A portion of proceeds supports the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for childhood cancer research. Available in select stores nationwide through August.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken

Beer and chips have always paired well together, but now you can enjoy an infusion of the two. Pringles has teamed up with Miller Lite and is offering a grilling favorite for summer BBQ’s–Pringles® x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken, which combines a savory chicken flavor complete with garlic and onions and authentic Original Light Beer taste.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“At Pringles, we’re dedicated to bringing new, unexpected flavors that both surprise and satisfy our fans’ cravings to the market, no matter the occasion,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles in a press release. “That’s why we came together with the brewing geniuses at Miller Lite to bring our two iconic brands together. These crisps marry the best flavors of summer into one delicious bite that we can’t wait for fans to experience. We hope the new flavors kick off grilling season on a deliciously crispy note.”

Available nationwide for a limited time.

Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat

Another Miller Lite collaboration, the Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat combines smoky bratwurst with black pepper, caramelized onion, and light beer notes, delivering a backyard barbecue experience.

“Whether or not you’re a grill-master, who doesn’t enjoy a beer and crisps as a summer snack?” said Ann Legan, VP of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands in the release. “We know fans already infuse Miller Lite’s iconic flavor into grilled staples, so bringing those same flavors into an ultimate savory snack with Pringles felt like a seamless fit for fans to snack on at their backyard barbecues this summer. We hope our fans everywhere get the chance to try them.”

Doritos Twisted Queso

Doritos‘ latest offering blends jalapeño heat with creamy queso dip flavors, creating a zesty twist on a classic favorite. Available in 9 oz and 2.625 oz bags nationwide.

A few weeks before the release, the anticipation was already high on social media and Redditors couldn’t wait for the launch.

One user wrote, “These sound really good. Hope to get some in May.”

Another shared, “Can’t wait for this release! I love queso flavored chips so this should be up my alley.”

Fritos Lime & Jalapeño Twists

Fritos expands its Flavor Twists lineup with a new variety featuring a tangy and mildly spicy combination of lime and jalapeño. Spotted in convenience stores and grocery chains across the U.S.

One Redditor started a thread about the new item to give their initial thoughts. “I’m not sure if these are new, but I saw them in 7-Eleven (Florida) and had to try them. Very light spice from the jalapeño, the lime flavor is apparent but not overpowering. Would recommend!” the user wrote.

Tostitos Summer Red Scoops

Tostitos revives its popular holiday-themed chips with the release of Summer Red Scoops, featuring a festive red color ideal for dips and summer gatherings. Available at select Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger locations nationwide.