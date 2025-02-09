Little Caesars is Now Selling the "Craziest" New Pizza Item of the Year

What "TASTES LIKE WHOA" and involves Eugene Levy's eyebrows and the Super Bowl? The latest menu addition at Little Caesars. With the help of the beloved Schitt's Creek actor, the pizza chain announced an exciting new menu addition this week. In a hilarious pre-released Super Bowl ad, perfectly timed with the biggest pizza ordering day of the year, they revealed they are adding Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs to the roster.

Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs

Little Caesars, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, promises the latest incarnation of Crazy Puffs will leave fans saying "TASTES LIKE WHOA," the brand announced in a press release. The Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs is a concoction of mozzarella, muenster, and cheddar cheeses with pizza sauce, topped with crispy applewood-smoked bacon, a buttery garlic drizzle, and parmesan cheese. One order includes four "handheld pizzas" and retails for $3.99.

His Eyebrows Fly Away

Play

In the ad, Levy takes a bite of a Crazy Puffs, which is so "WHOA," it causes his eyebrows to fly away. Eventually, they land on his daughter, Sarah Levy. "My dad's eating Crazy Puffs again. Don't ask," she nonchalantly says to her friends, shooing the eyebrows away. Once they return to him, an innocent bystander asks if he's "tried the new bacon ones," which raises his eyebrows. "There are bacon ones?" he responds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crave-Worthy Fun

"This ad is all about celebrating the bold, crave-worthy fun that is Little Caesars, and the addition of Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs takes it to a whole new level," the chief marketing officer of Little Caesars, Greg Hamilton, said in the press releas. "With Eugene Levy at the helm, we've created a spot that's as deliciously entertaining as Crazy Puffs themselves. Working with such iconic talent showcases our commitment to delivering not only amazing flavors but also unforgettable brand experiences."

Third Quarter of Super Bowl LIX

The ad, which will air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday and is the first Little Caesars Super Bowl ad since 2020, is already a hit on YouTube. "Ok This Is So Super Extremely Random And Funny," one watcher commented. "It is always good to see Jim's Dad I like this commercial so much ," added another, referencing Levy's trademark roles in American Pie. "Hilarious… it'll definitely raise some eyebrows!" joked a third.

One even offered a plot twist. "These eyebrows have gone rogue and want to seize their own independent eyebrows zone," they commented. "That would be an interesting sequel for sure," Little Caesars responded.

The Best Little Caesars Order for Weight Loss

The Hula Hawaiian pizza from Little Caesar's packs 2,180 calories, 70 grams of fat (31 grams saturated), and 5,570 milligrams of sodium per pizza. It also contains 272 grams of carbs, including 13 grams of fiber and 35 grams of sugar, alongside a hefty 121 grams of protein. According to Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD, this pizza offers one of the better nutritional profiles among Little Caesar's premade options, with fewer calories and saturated fat—except when compared to the Cheese Pretzel Crust Pizza with Cheese Sauce and Thin Crust Cheese Pizzas. However, Moody cautions that while these may seem like healthier choices by the numbers, it's essential to prioritize balance when selecting any pizza.