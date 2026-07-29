I Tried Every Steak at LongHorn Steakhouse & One Cut Stood Out

I tasted every steak at LongHorn to find the best cut.

LongHorn Steakhouse has built its reputation around steak, so naturally, I felt it was my duty to find out for which cut is actually worth ordering (someone has to do it). I sampled every steak on the menu (plus the chopped steak, since it’s often ordered alongside the restaurant’s steak dinners) and ordered each one rare to keep the comparison as consistent as possible. While there honestly wasn’t a bad steak in the lineup, a few stood out thanks to better seasoning, tenderness, and overall flavor. Here’s how they ranked, from my least favorite to the one I’d order again without hesitation.

Flo’s Filet

Calories: 330 (6 oz) and 450 (9 oz)

I expected the filet to finish much higher, but it ended up being the biggest surprise of the day. The meat was incredibly tender and practically melted in my mouth, but compared to the other steaks, it didn’t have quite as much flavor. It was still an excellent cut of beef, but the seasoning felt more restrained, allowing some of the other steaks to get ahead.

Renegade Sirloin

Calories: 320 (6 oz.) | 390 (8 oz.)

The sirloin usually isn’t the steak I gravitate toward, but this one impressed me. It had a bold, peppery crust that added plenty of flavor without overpowering the meat. There was just enough marbling to keep each bite juicy, and the seasoning made this one far more memorable than I expected.

Chopped Steak

Calories: 640

I honestly didn’t expect to enjoy this as much as I did. The freshly ground beef was topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a rich garlic herb sauce that packed every bite with flavor. It doesn’t eat like a traditional steak, but it was so savory and satisfying that I had no choice but to rank it above a few actual steak cuts.

New York Strip

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Calories: 630

The New York strip had flavor, but it was a little chewier than some of the other cuts I tried. It didn’t have quite as much seasoning either, so it relied more on the quality of the meat itself. Even so, it was still an enjoyable steak and only narrowly missed the top half of my rankings!

Fire-Grilled T-Bone

Calories: 1130

The T-bone gives you the best of both worlds with strip steak on one side and filet on the other. On my steak, the strip side ended up being the standout, while the filet side was cooked a touch more than I would have preferred. Even with that small issue, it delivered plenty of flavor and earned a spot near the top.

Boneless Ribeye

Calories: 810

I’m always a fan of ribeye, and this one didn’t disappoint. The generous marbling created a beautiful crust while keeping the meat juicy and flavorful throughout. Every bite was rich without feeling too heavy, making it one of the easiest steaks to recommend.

LongHorn Porterhouse

Calories: 1280

The LongHorn Porterhouse combines a strip steak with a filet, giving you two very different experiences on one plate. While my filet side cooked a little closer to medium than rare, it was still extremely tender. The strip side was the real winner, with butter, rendered fat, and the restaurant’s seasoning blending together into an incredibly flavorful bite.

Outlaw Ribeye

Calories: 1250

The Outlaw Ribeye wasn’t just my favorite steak, it was in a category of its own! The bone-in cut developed an incredible crust from the marbled fat while staying perfectly juicy inside. Every bite was packed with rich beef flavor and balanced seasoning, making it noticeably better than everything else I tasted. The rest of the steaks were all surprisingly close together, but this one clearly earned the top spot and would be my order every time.