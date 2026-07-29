These restaurant chains serve rich, fudgy brownies that diners say are worth saving room for.

One of my favorite desserts is the simplest: brownies. The chocolate-baked sweet treat isn’t complex, but it certainly is satisfying. I like eating mine warm, sometimes covered in ice cream, sundae style. However, I don’t mind eating one out of a bag, grab-and-go style, from a fast food or sandwich spot either. Where can you get the best brownies in a pinch? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best brownies, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s serves up delicious, loaded subs. If you are still hungry after scarfing down a footlong, diners recommend the brownies for dessert. “A Jersey Mike’s brownie warmed slightly with some vanilla ice cream is amazing!” a diner shares. “Came here to say this. It was shocking the first time, now I can’t get a sub without one!” another agrees.

Cici’s Pizza

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Topped with powdered sugar, people love the chewy goodness of a Cici’s Pizza brownie. “Cicis pizza Unlimited brownies. Then you stick like 5 into your Togo cup to take home,” a Redditor reveals. “Yes yes yes Cici’s pizza brownies are absolutely fantastic and magical,” another agrees. “They’re oddly delicious,” a third says.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars, famous for its amazing pizza and sides, “shockingly” has the best brownies, according to diners. Sometimes they even offer specialty brownies. “I agree the Twix ones are the best but the m&m ones are good too!” one says. “Little Caesar’s has one that is Twix ,cookie and brownie in three layers that is mind blowing,” another agrees.

Chick-fil-A

The chocolate chip cookies are a popular sweet treat at Chick-fil-A, but according to diners, the brownies are just as delicious, a “decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks,” the menu reads. “Chick fil a brownie is soft inside and has crusty edges,” one person notes. “Especially warm!!!!” another says.

Jimmy John’s

Another sub shop that has mastered the perfect brownie? Jimmy John’s, which sometimes has a red velvet variation that is next-level yum. However, the OG Fudge Chocolate Brownie, with huge chunks of chocolate, are a favorite. “Jimmy John’s brownies are insane the red velvet brownies are 11/10,” another maintains.