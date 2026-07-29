5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Shepherd’s Pie, According to Chefs 

Chefs recommend these chain restaurants for hearty shepherd's pie.

Shepherd’s pie has been a comfort food favorite for generations, combining savory meat, vegetables, rich gravy, and creamy mashed potatoes in one hearty dish. While it’s often associated with British and Irish pubs, several restaurant chains serve memorable versions that deliver plenty of homestyle flavor. Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the chain restaurants serving the best shepherd’s pie. Here are her top picks.

The Cheesecake Factory

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The Cheesecake Factory is known for its expansive menu, offering everything from comfort food classics to globally inspired dishes. Its Shepherd’s Pie has remained a standout entrée thanks to its rich filling and generous layer of creamy mashed potatoes. “The Cheesecake Factory’s Shepherd’s Pie features a hearty blend of seasoned ground beef, carrots, peas, onions, and mushrooms in a rich red wine sauce, all topped with creamy mashed potatoes and a layer of melted parmesan,” says Filer. “Baked until golden and served bubbling hot, it’s a comforting take on the classic pub favorite that has become a longtime menu staple.”

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar specializes in elevated comfort food made with hearty, homestyle ingredients. Its Shepherd’s Pie puts a slow-cooked spin on the classic, featuring tender braised beef and a rich, savory gravy. “Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar’s Shepherd’s Pie features slow-braised beef simmered with carrots, peas, onions, and a rich, savory gravy before being topped with creamy mashed potatoes and baked until golden,” Filer explains. “Hearty, comforting, and packed with homestyle flavor, it’s a satisfying take on the traditional pub classic.”

Elephant & Castle

Inspired by traditional British pubs, Elephant & Castle serves classic comfort dishes that stay true to their roots. Its Shepherd’s Pie is a longtime favorite, offering all the familiar flavors of the iconic pub staple. “Elephant & Castle serves a traditional Shepherd’s Pie made with seasoned ground beef, vegetables, and savory gravy beneath a generous layer of creamy mashed potatoes, baked until lightly browned,” says Filer. “Inspired by classic British pub fare, it’s a comforting favorite that delivers rich, hearty flavor in every bite.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s has built its reputation on hearty comfort food and homestyle cooking. Its Shepherd’s Pie delivers the classic combination of seasoned beef, vegetables, rich gravy, and fluffy mashed potatoes that diners expect from the chain. According to Filer, “Marie Callender’s Shepherd’s Pie combines seasoned ground beef, vegetables, and rich gravy beneath a layer of fluffy mashed potatoes, baked until hot and lightly golden.” She adds, “With its homestyle ingredients and comforting flavors, it’s a classic entrée that reflects the restaurant’s reputation for hearty comfort food.”

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery features a menu inspired by classic pub fare alongside American favorites. Its William Wallace Shepherd’s Pie offers a satisfying take on the traditional dish with savory beef, vegetables, rich gravy, and golden mashed potatoes. “Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery’s Shepherd’s Pie features seasoned ground beef cooked with vegetables in a rich, savory gravy, topped with creamy mashed potatoes and baked until golden,” says Filer. “Inspired by traditional pub recipes, it’s a warm, satisfying dish that’s perfect for anyone craving classic comfort food.”