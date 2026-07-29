5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Classic French Toast, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal where to find the best classic French toast at popular restaurant chains.

French toast may seem simple, but getting it right takes skill. The best versions strike the perfect balance between a crisp, golden exterior and a rich, custardy center, all while using quality bread that can hold up to the soak. “Great French toast starts with thick slices of quality bread that soak up a rich egg custard without becoming soggy,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The exterior should be golden brown with a lightly crisp finish, while the inside stays soft and tender.” He adds, “A dusting of powdered sugar, warm syrup, butter, or fresh fruit is all it takes to turn this breakfast classic into a memorable meal. French toast is something you can find almost anywhere, and to help narrow down the choices, Chef Dennis shares his top five chains that serve the best classic versions.

Cracker Barrel

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A longtime destination for hearty homestyle breakfasts, Cracker Barrel keeps things classic with a French toast platter that delivers familiar flavors and generous portions. Its all-in-one breakfast has made it a go-to choice for diners looking for a comforting start to the day. “Cracker Barrel’s Momma’s French Toast Breakfast features thick slices of sourdough bread grilled until golden and served with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of crispy edges and soft interior makes it a comforting Southern breakfast favorite.”

Turning Point

Turning Point takes a slightly more elevated approach to breakfast while staying true to classic comfort foods. Its Grand French Toast is designed to be a centerpiece on the menu, showcasing the restaurant’s focus on fresh ingredients and carefully prepared brunch dishes. “Turning Point’s Grand French Toast offers thick, custard-soaked slices cooked until beautifully golden brown,” Chef Dennis explains. “Fresh ingredients and careful preparation make this an excellent choice for anyone looking for an elevated take on a breakfast favorite.”

IHOP – Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast

As one of America’s best-known breakfast chains, IHOP has built its reputation on dependable morning favorites. Its Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast remains one of the standout menu staples, appealing to guests who want a traditional breakfast done well. According to Chef Dennis, “IHOP’s Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast lives up to its name with generously cut slices that are light, fluffy, and perfectly golden.” He adds, “Served with warm syrup and butter, it’s a simple but satisfying breakfast that highlights the chain’s expertise in breakfast classics.”

Another Broken Egg Café

Known for giving breakfast classics an upscale twist, Another Broken Egg Café balances indulgence with polished presentation. Its Classic French Toast fits seamlessly into the menu, offering a familiar favorite alongside the café’s signature brunch offerings. “Another Broken Egg Café prepares its Classic French Toast with rich custard and quality bread for a soft, flavorful interior and lightly crisp exterior,” Chef Dennis says. “It’s an elegant yet comforting breakfast that’s equally delicious on its own or topped with fresh fruit.”

First Watch

First Watch has earned a loyal following by emphasizing fresh ingredients and made-to-order breakfasts. Its French Toast reflects that philosophy, pairing a timeless dish with the bright, wholesome touches the chain is known for. “First Watch’s French Toast is made with thick-cut bread that’s grilled until golden while remaining tender inside,” Chef Dennis shares. “Paired with fresh fruit and warm syrup, it offers a lighter, fresher take on this beloved breakfast staple.”