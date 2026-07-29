These BBQ and Southern-inspired chains serve standout potato salad that diners rave about.

I love a good potato salad. While I don’t eat it often, when I see it offered on a menu, I can’t not order it. While another southern-inspired restaurant has the (usually) chilled potato and mayo dish on the menu, it is especially popular at BBQ joints, as the cool creaminess balances out the salty, tanginess of BBQ sauce. Where can you get the best potato salad? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best potato salad, according to diners.

The Salt Lick BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ serves a famous potato salad defined by its tangy, vinegar-based profile and signature marinated onions. It combines boiled, diced potatoes, sesame seeds, and a dressing made of mayonnaise, salad dressing, and the brand’s signature BBQ sauce. There are tons of copycat recipes available online.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ also has a seasonal potato salad on the menu with a unique twist. Red potatoes and hard-boiled egg chunks bathe in a creamy, tangy, and garden-fresh smoky chipotle honey mustard dressing.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Dickey’s Famous Potato Salad features Idaho Russet potatoes in a creamy dressing with a unique sweet-and-sour profile, with minced celery and bell peppers.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s potato salad is a classic, southern-style side that is inspired by deviled eggs. It is made with creamy redskin potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, onions, and celery, all tossed in a tangy mayo-and-mustard dressing. “It is amazing! By far one of the best potato salads I have had,” a Redditor says.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s “Shakin’ The Shack” potato salad is one of the most duped potato salads. It is a creamy, sweet, and tangy side featuring boiled potatoes, chopped eggs, and crisp veggies in a mustard-mayo base. “I hate mayonnaise and potato salad usually sickens me. Famous Dave’s is super cold, has lots of celery, and is very creamy without looking like it’s potatoes covered in mayo. It’s the only potato salad I can eat, and I absolutely adore it,” a Redditor says.