4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steamed Mussels

Enjoy fresh, savory seafood with these top-rated restaurant bowls.

Steamed mussels are one of the most simple yet delicious meals you can get at a good seafood restaurant. Whether enjoyed by themselves in a garlic white wine broth or as part of a dish like pasta, good fresh mussels are popular for good reason—this savory dish is bursting with rich seafood flavor that always hits the spot. If you’re craving only the best steamed mussels, here are five chains to add to your list.

Chart House

The Steamed Mussels Mariniere at Chart House is a delicious appetizer made with shallots, white wine, and garlic butter with a grilled baguette. “The mussels appetizer in wine broth is excellent and plentiful; the artichoke tasty albeit a finger food,” one diner shared.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at The Boiling Crab can enjoy mussels steamed or boiled in a Cajun-style blend of spices, then tossed with one of the chain’s signature seasonings including Lemon Pepper or Rajun Cajun. “The crab, shrimp, and mussels were all delicious and I loved adding the corn and French fries to the mix,” one diner said.

Lure Fish House

Lure Fish House has rich Mussels Basquaise on the menu, made with steamed black mussels, fire-roasted tomato broth, spanish chorizo, queso fresco, and garlic bread. Seafood-lovers will also appreciate the Pan Roasted Basil Clams, made with white wine, garlic, torn basil, and lemon, also served with garlic bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

Diners at Legal Sea Foods can enjoy the Organic Mussels from Prince Edward Island, Canada, served with a garlic-butter white wine broth and grilled bread. “Steamed mussels were delectable. Fine crab cakes, great fish and chips, outstanding clam chowder,” one fan said.